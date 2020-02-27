Iron, Folate, Calcium Deficiencies: Here are the symptoms, causes and preventions of nutritional inadequacies

When the body cannot absorb important nutrients from foods, we tend to have a nutritional deficiency. So, check out the symptoms, causes and preventions of nutritional deficiencies.

Our body needs important Vitamins and minerals for good health and prevention of diseases. But these nutrients don't get produced in the body automatically for which we have to get them from our diet plan. Nutritional deficiency is a condition when the body cannot get enough nutrients from the foods. As a result, our body becomes nutritionally deficient which then affects us with health problems. Some of the problems caused by nutritional deficiency are digestion problem, skin disorders, bone degeneration, dementia etc. So, here are the symptoms, causes and preventions of common nutritional deficiencies below. These will you to understand about this health issue.

Iron deficiency

Iron deficiency causes anaemia which is a blood disorder that induces fatigue and weakness. During iron deficiency, our body produces fewer red blood cells that are not efficient enough to deliver oxygen to the tissues and organs. Iron can be found in leafy veggies, red meat, egg yolks, etc.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is important for eye and reproductive health both in men and women. It also regulates our immune system to protect the body from infections. Deficiency in Vitamin A often causes blindness among children. For newborn babies, breast milk is the best food for Vitamin A. Others can have plenty of milk, eggs, broccoli, spinach, carrots, sweet potato, pumpkin, papaya, tomato to get Vitamin A.

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1 deficiency is commonly known as Thiamine which is an important part of the nervous system. It turns the carbohydrates into energy to increase the metabolic rate. Deficiency in this vitamin causes weight loss, fatigue, confusion, short-term memory loss, nerve and muscle damage, etc. Eggs, legumes, nuts, seeds, wheat germ, pork are a good source of Vitamin B1.



Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 or Niacin nutrient that converts foods into energy. Niacin deficiency is known as Pellagra. Pellagra symptoms are diarrhoea, dementia, skin disorders. This vitamin is found in animal proteins and peanuts.



Folate or Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9 or folate creates red blood cells and produces DNA. It is also important for brain development and functions of the nervous system. Folate deficiency causes birth defects, growth problems, anaemia. Beans and lentils, citrus fruits, leafy green veggies, asparagus, meats, whole grains can be consumed for increasing folate content in the body.



Cobalamin or Vitamin B12

This vitamin also helps the body in making enough red blood cells. Common symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency are fatigue, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, weight loss, nausea, poor appetite, pale skin, etc. Red meat, animal products, plant-based milk, nutritional yeast are the common source of Vitamin B12.



Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones. It maintains the calcium levels for the development of teeth and bones. Vitamin D deficiency causes poor bone growth, osteoporosis, fragile bones, etc. Fish liver oil, fatty fish, mushrooms, egg yolks, dairy products are a good source of Vitamin D. Another good source of Vitamin D is sunlight.



Calcium Deficiency

This needs to keep the teeth and bones strong. It also regulates the functioning of the heart, nerves and muscles. Calcium deficiency causes abnormal heart rhythms. Best sources of Calcium are dairy products, tofu, small fish, kale, broccoli, cereals, grains, etc.

Causes of nutritional deficiency

A poor diet causes nutritional deficiency that doesn't have the essential nutrients in it. A disease or medication can also lead to this issue.

