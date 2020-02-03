Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Check out 5 Major signs and symptoms of IBS

Want to know what are the signs and symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome aka IBS, then you are at the right place. Read on to know more.

If you are reading this, then I am assuming that you must have either heard or read about Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and want to know more. Speaking of IBS, unfortunately, this gastrointestinal disorder affects 6–18% of people across the world. In this condition, there is a change in the frequency and form of bowel movements and it also includes abdominal pain. Diet, stress, poor sleep and changes in gut bacteria are some of the causes of it, however, research on it is still going on. When the communication between the gut and brain gets affected due to some reasons, one can witness the signs of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). If you see any symptoms then you might have IBS and should consult the doctor. Read on to know more about the telltale signs.

1. Cramps

If you are experiencing severe pain and cramps either in the lower abdomen or overall, then you should seek a doctor's help and run an IBS diagnosis. Diet low in FODMAPS may help to alleviate the signs of IBS. If your pain persists, then you should consult gastroenterologist, who can help you to ease IBS pain.

2. Gas and bloating

Changes in digestion can lead to gas production and the same can lead to bloating. IBS sufferers complain bloating as one of the nagging symptoms. To reduce these signs, one should stay away from lactose and other FODMAPs.

3. Fatigue and joint pain

Are you feeling very tired and fatigued? Then the same is could be a sign of IBS. People with IBS also experience joint pain and it may due to extra inflammation in the body.

4. Difficulty in sleeping and brain fog

Did you know IBS is related to insomnia? If you wake up in the morning feeling unrested and wake up frequently then you may be suffering from IBS. A study found that those who had IBS and slept an hour-long still felt less fresh in the morning than those who do not have IBS. Confusion, impaired judgment, and facing a hard time concentrating are also linked to IBS.

5. Constipation and Diarrhea

Diarrhea affects one-third of patients with IBS. Also, IBS can cause both constipation and Diarrhea. Constipation affects nearly 50% of people with IBS. So, if you are experiencing constipation including abdominal pain with pain easing with bowel movements, then it is a sign of IBS. The sufferer often gets a sensation of an incomplete bowel movement and the same leads to unnecessary strain and pressure. Aside from IBS medication, drinking the required amount of water, including soluble fiber and probiotics are some of the ways to treat constipation. Mixed or alternating constipation and diarrhea are one of the common signs.

Lifestyle changes, such as a diet with low-FODMAPs food items, the inclusion of probiotics, stress management, exercise, drinking plenty of water and natural laxatives among others can help you to reduce the signs. Avoiding digestive stimulants, such as caffeine, alcohol and sugary beverages can also help some people.

NOTE: Ideally one should speak to a doctor and get a proper diagnosis to know whether you are suffering from IBS or not as experiencing bloating and pain among others not necessarily mean that a person has IBS.

