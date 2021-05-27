Irritable Bowel Syndrome: How a well balanced nutrition can improve the symptoms of the condition?

IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a gastrointestinal disorder that is highly impacted with nutrition and our daily diet. So, Karishma Shah, Integrative Health Nutritionist and Holistic Wellness Coach, talks about the importance of nutrition to improve the symptoms of the condition.

IBS or Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a gastrointestinal disorder known as spastic colon, nervous colon or spastic bowel that affects large intestine and is a chronic disease. It is caused by gut-brain axis problems, gut motility disorders, pain sensitivity, food sensitivity and intestinal bacterial overgrowth. So, Karishma Shah, Integrative Health Nutritionist and Holistic Wellness Coach, talks about how nutrition can help your gut to improve the condition. Causes of IBS: Alternating diarrhoea and constipation. Abdominal pain. Bloating. Perception of excessive flatulence. Sensation of incomplete evacuation. Rectal pain. Mucus in the stool.

In addition to stress and dietary patterns, factors that worsen the symptoms are as follows:

Excess use of laxatives, antibiotics. Excess use of caffeine. Poor fluid intake. Lack of regularity in sleep. Importance of nutrition to improve the gut health The aim of nutritional care is to ensure adequate nutrient intake with emphasis on high soluble fibre foods that will add bulk to the stool, thus relieving the constricting pressure and promoting normal bowel motility. A daily fibre intake of 20-30 g is recommended. Low FODMAP (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) diet is advised to decrease the fluid and gas in the bowel, pain and diarrhoea. A gluten-free diet is recommended to decrease the symptoms of IBS. Soluble fibre rich foods like dried beans, legumes, guavas, citrus fruits, apples, strawberries, carrot, peas, potatoes, etc. slow digestion and help you in absorbing nutrients from the food. Low FODMAP foods Diary: lactose free milk, coconut milk, almond milk. Fruits: grapes, kiwi, lemon, lime, oranges. Vegetables: bamboo shoots, ginger, carrots, potatoes, bean sprouts. Protein: chicken, fish, eggs and tofu. Nuts: 10-15 each: almonds, peanuts, walnuts. Grains: gluten free: whole grains. Foods to avoid with FODMAP 1-Onion, garlic, cow milk, yoghurt, cheese, sweeteners, sugary drinks, beetroot, cauliflower, soy, kidney beans, chickpeas. 2-Gluten rich foods, excess dietary fat, caffeine and alcoholic or carbonated beverages. NOTE: If you have any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is advised to consult a doctor to reduce the symptoms and get it treated. Also Read: Yellow Fungus: Sources, causes, symptoms and prevention measures to stay safe from THIS fungal infection

