Is fasting during pregnancy safe?

Like no two pregnancies are the same, the answer to this is not the same for all expecting women. Before a pregnant woman decides to fast, she must consult her doctor to confirm whether it’s safe for her specific case, says, Capt Ritu Kumar Singh, Nutritionist & Pre/Post Natal Exercise Specialist. The Nutritional needs of a pregnant woman depend on certain factors like -

1. Which Trimester is in she? (She needs more caloric intake in the 2nd and 3rd trimester while in the 1st trimester there is no such need for consumption of additional calories) 2. Underlying medical conditions like Gestational diabetes, blood pressure, anaemia etc 3. Growth of the baby 4. Energy levels 5. Any other Pregnancy complications 6. and how she is feeling like Dizziness, low energy levels, acidity etc. Maternal blood glucose or blood sugar is the foetus’s primary energy source. Therefore, a pregnant woman will naturally have lower blood sugar, as more is directed to her growing baby. As we know, exercise also lowers blood sugar, as more is directed toward working muscles. Therefore, pregnant women are more susceptible to hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). Symptoms of a hypoglycaemic reaction include sweating, dizziness, and/or nausea. Therefore, women are advised not to exercise on empty stomach. It is best to have a balanced snack composed of complex carbohydrates, protein, and a little fat about 30 to 60 minutes prior to exercise.

Any kind of fasting during pregnancy is usually not recommended as it could jeopardize the mother's health & foetus growth & development. However, if the pregnant woman is healthy & has no pregnancy-related complications, she may consider fasting but only after consulting with her healthcare provider or doctor. Different festivals have different fasting methods. However, in any case, it's not ideal for the pregnant woman to do the following even when fasting: 1. Stay completely without food for a longer duration. 2. Going on a too restrictive diet. 3. Restrict water/fluid intake. 4. Consuming too much fruit juices.

5. Eating very heavy & unhealthy meals like too much deep fried food. 6. Long gaps between meals. 7. Exercise with an empty stomach If a pregnant woman has a go-ahead from her healthcare provider too fast then she must keep the following things in mind: Eat healthy like fresh fruits, snack on healthy food instead of fried snacks.

Include variety in your diet like different types of fasting grains: amaranth, kuttu atta, rajgira etc.

Stay hydrated & nourished by consuming water, coconut water & Buttermilk.