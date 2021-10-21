It’s time to get liberated from Menopause symptoms with these 5 Products

Menopause is a condition that the majority of women experience as part of their natural ageing process. A woman can experience menopause when she has not had her period for 12 months followed by other symptoms like insomnia, low mood, anxiety, problems with memory and so on. Here are some products to help deal with menopause symptoms better.

Organic India WWB Capsule

This capsule helps women of all ages to restore and improve their physical and emotional balance and vitality. Restores hormonal balance and regularises irregular menstrual cycles apart from that the natural herb promotes female fertility, lactation and nourishes the reproductive system. It also treats PMS symptoms like joint or muscle pain, headache, fatigue, weight gain related to fluid retention, abdominal bloating, breast tenderness, acne flare-ups and constipation or diarrhea. The capsules are 100 percent vegetarian and boost fitness and overall wellness and contain Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Amalaki, Tulsi, Moringa, Triphla and Turmeric that keep lifestyle diseases at bay.

Price: Rs.216

OZiva Plant Based HerBalance for Menopause

This is a combination of 21 Plant Based Whole Foods designed to assist in regulating hormonal balance, support uterine and vaginal health in women. A gluten free, soy free, sugar free, non GMO, with no artificial sweeteners product helps balancing and revitalising tonic for the female reproductive system. The supplement contains herbal extracts which mimics and improves estrogen levels in the body and can help in reducing Menopause symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, night sweats and improves sleep along with a healthy lifestyle and exercise.

Price: Rs.854

Shilajit from Upakarma Ayurveda

This product has properties that help calm the mind and relieve anxiety. It also curbs the stress hormones, helps healthy ageing and increases the feel-good, happy hormones which uplift your mood, increases appetite and induces a feeling of well-being.

Price: Rs.1379

Himalaya Menosan Tablets

This is a herbal remedy for menopausal symptoms, alternative to Hormone Replacement Therapy without any side effects. It is a unique herbal formula that helps women cope with the discomfort and unpleasant symptoms associated with menopause and is a herbal formulation that contains plant-derived hormones, called phytoestrogens, that are risk-free and have shown positive results during menopausal stage and benefits in managing the short and long-term symptoms. Menosan works to improve hormone utilisation and regulates overall hormonal balance and is especially helpful for those who experience mood swings, sleeplessness, and irritability or "hot flashes". Contains ingredients like ashoka, asparagus and licorice.

Price: Rs.216

Evening Primrose Oil

Evening primrose oil is an alternative treatment to alleviate pain and discomfort during menopause. Modern medicine uses the oil extract from evening primrose seeds in supplements to treat eczema, breast pain, and menopausal symptoms. Evening primrose oil (EPO) is high in specific fatty acids.

Price: Rs.450

