Is it safe to drink only sparkling water? Find out

Often people start to consume sparkling water for weight loss. But is it safe to stop drinking normal water and depend on the carbonated water? Read on to know.

Sparkling or carbonated water is a type of water that has dissolved carbon dioxide as in it. The gas is injected in the water with pressure due to which it causes bubbles in the water. Some common examples of carbonated water are club soda, and commercially produced sparkling water. It contains some dissolved minerals also like potassium bicarbonate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium citrate, etc. These minerals are artificially injected in the water to give it a pure form. Many people are now consuming sparkling water instead of soda as it’s not good for health.

But is sparkling water safe for your health? Well, some health experts say that it is equivalent to drinking plain water. There are no extra benefits of drinking only sparkling water. But many people claim that it helps for weight loss, which has also been denied by the doctors. So, find out how healthy or unhealthy it is to drink sparkling water.

Sparkling Water: This is what happens when you drink sparkling water

1- If you are drinking unflavoured sparkling water then there is no difference between the plain water and unflavoured carbonated water. It also has no sugar or calories other than the added carbon dioxide.

2- There has been a debate on whether sparkling water can damage our teeth or its enamel. Anything below 7 on the pH scale is acidic and it’s not enough to cause any problems in the teeth. So, it’s not harmful.

3- Sparkling water is equally hydrating like plain water. But it’s harder to drink than the normal water. So, you can consume sparkling water for weight loss. But don’t entirely stop drinking normal water.

