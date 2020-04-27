Is it safe to sleep on the same bed with your newborn? Find out

Most of the people share the same bed with our infants because we want to keep them close to us as much as possible. But is it safe to share the same bed with your little one? Read on to know more.

People sleep on the same bed with their newborn and some arrange for other small bed for them. But which one is safe for the little one? Well, a recent research said you should not have your baby sleeping next to you on your bed. There should another one suitable for the infants. Because if infants sleep on the same bed with their parents, then it may increase the risk of some health issues like severe injury, suffocation, asphyxia, entrapment, falls, strangulation, etc.

Sharing the bed for breastfeeding

However, the research supports bed sharing for breastfeeding the babies. The report says when you share the bed with your baby for breastfeeding, you can do it for a prolonged period.

Contrary report

On the contrary, some other reports say that bed sharing with an infant may actually be good for the babies. It makes the bonding strong between the parents and the baby. According to doctors, baby gets an inborn need of getting touched. They always like to have physical closeness. So, bed sharing gives them the warmth that they need.

Well, bed sharing with the infant has certain health risks. It may increase the risk and lead to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) for the babies. And also, some parents think that bed sharing makes them unable to sleep alone later. But on the other hand, parents think that bed sharing makes the infant more dependent when the become an adult.

Result

A lot of arguments are still going on about this. But the doctors also think that bed sharing depends on the parents as well. If they consider it to be necessary then they can go with it. But if you are sleeping with your baby on your bed, you do have to maintain some safety measures, so that the baby doesn’t get hurt or injured by any chance.

