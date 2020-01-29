Jacqueline Fernandez Fitness Mantra: THIS low carb food will keep you healthy like Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen posting a food picture captioning it as her favourite. Check out the low-carb dish that you can also make to stay fit like her.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently posted a picture of sabudana on her Instagram page with the caption 'My fav!' It looked like the classic sabudama khichdi with peanuts in it. So, it's now obvious that the actress likes sabudana a lot. You might be acquainted with the saying that all carbs are not bad; sabudana or tapioca pearls is one of them. Cutting all the carbs out of your diet plan is not sustainable, as our body can produce energy by burning the carbohydrates. Hence, good carbs are important for our body like sabudana but not the unhealthy carbs from junk foods. And as you know that low-carb diets are quite in trend right now, so sabudana is all up for getting added to a healthy diet plan. This will help you look and stay fit as Jacqueline.

So, check out how you can make sabudana khichdi to stay fit and healthy like Jacqueline Fernandez. The recipe is given below.

Ingredients to make sabudana khichdi

1- Sabudana 1-1/2 cups

2- Peanuts 1/4 cup

3- Green chillies 4-5

4- 1 medium-sized potato

5- 3 tsp Ghee

6- 1-2 curry leaves

7- 1 tsp cumin seeds

8- Salt according to taste

9- 1 tsp lemon juice

10- 2 tsp fresh scraped coconut

11- Fresh coriander leaves

Method to make sabudana khichdi

1- Wash the sabudana properly two times and soak them in one cup of water for 3 hours to make the sabudana moist.

2- Then roast peanuts on a hot griddle, and peel off the skin and then grind them coarsely.

3- Then take the chillies and wash them well. Then remove the seeds from them and have them finely chopped.

4- Next is to peel and wash the potatoes and cut each of them into a half centimetre cube.

5- Then take coriander leaves and wash properly and chop them.

6- Put a pan on the gas and heat ghee on it. Then add the curry leaves, cumin seeds, and chopped green chillies to the heated ghee. When you see the cumin seeds crackling then add the potato cubes in it.

7- Cook until the potatoes are cooked well. Then add the sabudana, scraped coconut, and ground peanuts to it. Sauté them for 5 minutes.

8- Stir this well and then add a little water, salt and lemon juice. Mix them all properly and then remove the pan from the heat.

9- Sprinkle some coriander leaves on it to garnish and serve hot.

