Jacqueline Fernandez’s detailed workout regime shared by her fitness trainer Shivoham

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fitness trainer, Shivoham, shared the Bollywood celebrity’s workout routine. Take a look!

Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut over a decade ago in 2009 with the movie Aladin. Known for being jolly, the 35-year-old actress has starred in several blockbuster movies. Ever since her debut years, one thing that is true for the diva is that she prioritises her fitness along with her work. It should not come as a surprise that she follows a strict fitness regimen to stay fit.

Though the actress shares a glimpse into her workout routine every now and then on social media, many people might still wonder about the exercises she incorporates in her daily life that keeps her fit. Are you too looking for some deets on the exercises she does to maintain that beautiful body of hers? Worry not, her fitness trainer, Shivoham has shared with us the actress’ workout routine.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s workout routine right below.

Workout: Day 1

1. 2 rounds of the following exercises every 30 seconds for 3 minutes.

Wrist flexion and extension on the floor.

Shoulder rotations on all fours.

Thoracic rotations for the upper back.

Rest for 30 seconds.

2. 2 rounds of the following exercise every 30 seconds for 30 minutes.

Downward dog to upward dog.

Good mornings.

Lying down shoulder dislocates.

Her fitness trainer Shivoham explains, “These exercises are done every day with the focus on joints and areas of the body which along with flexibility need the mobility to move through a particular range of motion.”

3. 3-4 rounds of 90 seconds each with 30-second rest in between the set.

Scorpion stretches to forward lunge.

Child pose with knees off the floor – downward dog to back wave into plank and repeat.

Starting with a forearm plank and moving into a tricep push up to downward dog.

Shivoham said, “The idea behind these exercises is to get the body moving in as many planes as possible along with working on the muscles, joint and body.”

On alternate days, Jacqueline focuses on working the back, shoulders and glutes.

1. Glute activation exercises: Shivoham mentioned, “The idea is to work on the tiny muscles which are deep into the body and are responsible for the health of the joint.”

3-4 sets of 10-15 reps of each exercise.

Banded bent knee leg abductions.

Plank position on palms leg raises.

Banded glute bridges.

2. Strength workout for the lower and upper body.

For lower body:

3-4 rounds of 15-18 reps of each exercise.

Banded squats.

Banded skater lunges.

45 seconds of wall squats on toes.

For core:

3-4 rounds of 15-20 reps each.

V-ups.

30-second hollow hold.

Flutter kicks.

30 seconds hollow hold.

30 seconds rest.

To finish it off, “she does a headstand and holds it for a while, working on the hollow positions of the body, scapula and shoulder strength,” he said.

