Japanese Water Therapy: Check out steps, benefits and risks of the therapy

Japanese Water Therapy is one of the popular buzzwords in health circles. Read on to know more about the same.

As we all know, our major part of the body is made up of water and one cannot emphasize more on the importance of drinking water. Ideally, one should drink at least 10 glasses of water every day for the proper functioning of the body and for the elimination of toxins and waste among others. Health freaks must be aware that drinking water on an empty stomach after waking up or warm water and lemon water concoction, is super beneficial for health and Japanese people swear by the same. Japanese Water Therapy is quite popular and it also involves drinking glasses of water (room temperature) every morning after you wake up.

Follow the steps right below of Japanese Water Therapy:

One should ideally drink 4-5 3/4 cup of water before brushing your teeth, and wait for another 45 minutes before you have your breakfast.

Another step is to have a meal only for 15 minutes and wait for around 2 hours before eating or drinking.

As per Japanese theory, one should walk every day for at least an hour to boost the metabolism.

Every night, before going to the bed, one should gargle with warm water mixed with salt.

Avoid eating and drinking while you stand and finally, one should chew your food properly.

Note, people who have just started the routine and elderly people should begin the therapy with one glass of water every day and gradually increase the amount of water.

You can also take breaks in between if you cannot chug down all the glasses in one go.

Benefits:

Several reports claim that they have several health benefits right from constipation to controlling blood sugar and aiding in weight loss among others. By drinking glasses of water on an empty stomach helps to clean the digestive system. One should ideally drink room temp or warm water and not cold as cold water can cause fats and oils to harden in your digestive tract and the same can slow down your digestion. As per reports, the therapy can cure constipation, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. It also aids in weight loss as it helps to restrict overeating by minimizing appetite.

Risks

One should know that there are potential side effects of this therapy as the same can lead to water intoxication as one can end up drinking more water than required. It can also lead to hyponatremia aka low salt levels and the same could be life-threatening.

