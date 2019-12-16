EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget's fitness trainer Neelam Motwani REVEALS the actor's workout and diet regime

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer's fitness trainer, Neelam Motwani of Neelam's Total Fitness Studio shared about Jennifer Winget's workout routine and diet in general.

Jennifer Winget is one of the popular Indian television actresses. She is best known for her roles as Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. And now, she is winning the hearts of the audience with her bewitching performance as vengeful Maya in Beyhadh 2. The actress is also undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses and her gym videos and photos have been giving her fans major fitness goals. Her fit and the svelte figure is the outcome of several dedicated hours in the gym. The actress does a lot of pilates for a strong core and lean body.

With the help of regular pilates sessions, the same has helped her to achieve flexibility and muscle strength in many areas including lower back muscles, buttocks and hamstrings among others. With the help of pilates, one can tone up, build lean muscle, and improve posture. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer's fitness trainer, Neelam Motwani of Neelam's Total Fitness Studio shared about the actress's usual workout routine and diet in general. When asked about the exercises she does on a usual basis to which Neelam said that Winget has been doing a lot of pilates, functional training, cardio, and weight training. She does a combination of everything.

Check out Jennifer Winget's workout videos right below:

She revealed that the Saraswatichandra actress does a lot of core work out which helps to strengthen the core region and she has been doing pilates more than a year now. She does it for the overall toning of her body and for of our core strengthening. When asked to comment on her diet, to which she shared that Jennifer does a lot of mindful eating. "She eats regular meals and includes a lot of proteins. She includes a lot of greens and veggies. She makes sure to eat at regular intervals." Neelam also shared that for her new show Beyhadh 2, she focused on core strengthening more as she has done a bit of aerial yoga too in the series. For the same, they used different Pilates equipments.

Speaking of Pilates, this popular low-impact exercise has become a rage. Many Bollywood celebs have been following it religiously. As per the study which was conducted in 2017, 37 overweight women saw the following changes after doing pilates for 8 weeks: weight loss, lower BMI, waist toning, decreasing abdomen, and hip circumference. Some studies also showed that the pilates workout can help to alleviate chronic low back pain and help to rehabilitated injuries too.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's fitness secret can help you stay fit; Check it out

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's fitness secrets can help you to stay fit and fab; Check it out

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's workout and diet secrets will help you achieve a fit and fab body

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More