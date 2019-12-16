Jogging VS Running VS Sprinting: Check out the differences of THESE exercises

Jogging, running and sprinting, these workout styles are totally different from each other. So, it is important to know their pros and cons before you opt for any one of them.

People have different concepts of workout when it comes to staying fit and healthy. Some like to jog, while others like to run. Sprinting is also followed by many fitness freaks. And some of them include all three of them depending on their workout routine. But have you ever thought about their pros and cons? Do you know which one of them is the best one to stay fit? Well, we have listed down all the pros, cons and differences of running, jogging and sprinting.

Jogging

Jogging is an aerobic form of exercise where we continuously breathe in oxygen for energy as we run at a steady pace. As jogging is done at a low intensity, we can train our bodies to run for long distances without taking any break. Running long distances at a slow and steady pace improves our endurance making our cardiovascular health better. Increasing the intensity of jogging is even better as it makes us capable of taking more oxygen. The more oxygen we will take the more energy our body can release to make physical performance better. But, the cons of jogging are that it doesn’t help to maintain and build muscle.

Sprinting

Sprinting is an anaerobic exercise with high intensity, which is done for power and strength. And unlike jogging, you don’t train yourself for the continuous supply of oxygen in sprinting; it is done for shorter distances. Sprinting means running fast, so you burn calories quickly and it cannot be done for so long. So, it is way more physically demanding than jogging. But sprinting helps to increase your metabolism and burns more fat and calories in a shorter period of time. Along with that, sprinting also helps to keep your lower body in a good shape. Hence, sprinting is better than jogging for burning the body fat faster.

Running

Running is also an aerobic form of exercise which is different from jogging. When you are jogging, you burn a high percentage of fat along with carbohydrates. But while running, your body demands carbohydrates as it burns the fat. It generally requires more energy than jogging but also burns more calories. Also remember, always do jogging to warm up your body before running a long race.

Jogging vs Sprinting vs Running

All three workout styles require different energy levels from our body. So, it is essential to choose them according to your fitness goals.

