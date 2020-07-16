  1. Home
Jogging VS Running: Which one is better for weight loss?

Are you confused which one is better: jogging or running? If so, read on to know the differences between the two and which one you should incorporate in your daily life.
Jogging VS Running: Which one is better for weight loss?
If you’re trying to lose weight, you might wonder what’s the ultimate solution to the problem. Well, you must eat a healthy diet and exercise. But which form of exercise can you incorporate in your daily life that will keep your weight in check? If dropping kilos is your goal, then it might be best to indulge in some aerobic exercises to achieve your desired weight. However, if you're new to exercise, then you might even be confused between different exercises. 

Running and jogging are two types of aerobic exercise that people get confused between. They tend to use the terms interchangeably, but they are different. Both these exercises help lose weight, build strong bones, strengthen muscles, improve cardiovascular health among other health benefits. So, what’s the difference between jogging and running? 

Here’s what you need to know about the differences between jogging and running. 

What is jogging?

Jogging is defined as running at a pace less than 6 miles/ 10 km per hour. Even this can be difficult for those who have started running. Jogging is a great way to increase the intensity of your workout over time. It helps build immunity, decrease inflammation, ward off stress, cope with depression, improve flexibility and lose weight. 

What is running? 

Running requires a steady rhythm with a longer stride and faster muscle movement. You must have noticed that runners have extremely muscular thighs and calves. This is due to the muscular engagement required to maintain the pace and intensity of running. While running can help you lose weight faster, it is more likely to cause an injury as compared to jogging. 

Jogging Vs Running 

The main difference between running and jogging is intensity. Running requires more efforts from the muscles, heart and lungs. Jogging, on the other hand, is a low-intensity exercise in which you have to put less effort as compared to running. 

If you are new to exercising, then even jogging for long can be difficult for you. You might want to start with jogging to keep your heart rate normal. Other than that, running will definitely help you burn more calories as compared to jogging as running requires a lot more energy and effort. 

Credits :healthline, livestrong, getty

