John Abraham admits he hasn’t eaten Kaju Katli in 27 years and only took 3 days off in 18 years

People in the acting industry are often extremely mindful of their fitness as they flaunt perfectly chiselled bodies. But with tight shooting schedules keeping them up at night and days packed with promotional events, we are often unaware of how demanding their lifestyle can be. Offering insight into this, John Abraham recently revealed he’s only taken 3 days off over the last 18 years.

The actor shared the shocking fact in a recent tête-à-tête with Shilpa Shetty for her fitness show. Although he did confess that it was unfortunate that he did so, he was quick to explain that he did not think it is a good thing, for everybody needs a break. He went on to share other instances that called his strong resolve into question especially when he chose to abstain from sweet treats.

John considers refined sugar akin to posion

Stating that sugar is more harmful than smoking a cigarette, the actor spoke of how he’s not eaten his favourite sweet, kaju katli, since the past 27 years. John believes that sugar is the biggest poison in the world and also steers clear of aerated drinks for the same reason.

Apart from his dietary preferences, Abraham shared that he does not have any social media apps on his phone to the extent that he doesn’t even use WhatsApp. He even plans to go off social media altogether very soon. Celebrities certainly must make some hard choices to stay at the pinnacle of their acting careers.

And while limiting your consumption of refined sugar is an excellent idea, there's no reason why you should banish your favorite sweets from your diet. On that note, here a recipe to make delectable Kaju Katli that's free of Refined sugar and even dairy.

Kaju Katli recipe with honey

Well, we sure hope you opt for many short holidays and vacations to embrace all that life has to offer and strike a healthy work life balance. After all, work peppered with little breaks is a small but critical step that will help you stay on top of your mental health game.

