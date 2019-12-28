Joint Pain: THESE home remedies for joint ache should be used to recover from the pain

Are you suffering from joint pain? Read on to learn some home remedies to reduce the inflammation.

Mild to moderate joint pain caused by sprain or arthritis can be cured by home remedies. Regular practices of these remedies may ease your pain. But if the pain is severe, then go to a doctor for knee check-up. Sometimes joint pain needs surgery, which is not to be cured by simple home remedies. Here are some home remedies for joint pain, which will reduce the inflammation. If you are in some kind of medication, then talk to your doctor before opting any of the remedies.

The home remedies for joint pain are as follows:

Using Epsom salt

The magnesium sulphate in Epsom Salt is absorbed through the skin to reduce inflammation. Mix half a cup of salt with warm water and soak your painful joint for 15 to 20 minutes. If you have pain in your back or multiple joints, add two cups of Epsom salt to your bath water and use it.

Regular exercise

Regular exercise strengthens and stretches muscles to reduce inflammation in the joints. The added movement will also help to increase the effects of synovial fluid. It lubricates joints and reduces pain.

Healthy diet

Chia seeds, walnuts and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are great to reduce inflammation. Fruits and vegetables contain high amounts of pain-reducing antioxidants as well. So, adding all of these in your diet plan will lessen the pain by reducing the inflammation.

Olive oil massage

Massage the joints with olive oil twice a day and let it get absorbed into the skin. You can also use olive oil for cooking instead of any other oil. But make sure the oil is cold-compressed.

Take supplements

Taking supplements is another right choice, which you can opt for. They strengthen bones and muscle to lower the inflammation. These following supplements can be taken.

Vitamin D.

Calcium.

Glucosamine.

Magnesium.

Caution

Before opting for any remedy, you should consult your orthopaedic. If you feel pain while doing the remedies then stop doing them immediately. If the pain persists, then consult a doctor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor.

Credits :Healthline

Read More