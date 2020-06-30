Juicing VS Blending: Which one is better for weight loss?

Juices and smoothies are a major part of our diet. But which one is better for weight loss? Here is a short comparison that explains the differences between juicing and blending.

Did you know that juicing and blending are different? They may seem like the same process, but there is a good deal of differences between the two. As it turns out, there is a lot of confusion between the two that needs clearing. Does one offer more health benefits than the other? Juices and smoothies are a huge part of our lives, especially for someone trying to lose weight.

Obesity is one of the major health concerns in the world. According to the World Health Organisation, almost 3 in every 4 men are obese, and 2 in 3 women suffer from obesity. And whether you drink the healthy juice or blend it at home, it is important to understand the pros and cons of both if you are someone trying to shed the extra kilos.

Juicing Vs. Blending

What is juicing?

Juicing is the process of extracting water and nutrients from produce and getting rid of the indigestible fibre. Basically, your juice will be full of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, but fibre will be missing. Fibre is required for the body for digestion and weight loss. It can also be high in sugar, depending on the ratio of fruits and veggies mixed in it. The ideal ratio is 20:80 for fruits and vegetables.

What is blending?

Unlike juicing, blending does not extract nutrients and water the same way. It grinds the fruits without excluding any nutrients. It will include all the fibre and other nutrients. The result is a smoothie loaded with healthy nutrients.

What is the difference between juicing and blending?

The main difference between juicing and blending is with juicing you are removing all fibrous material. With blending, you get everything from the fibre to the pulp.

While juicing is a good option for people who have difficulty eating their vegetables, you will be missing out on all the fibre required for healthy digestion, controlling blood sugar and lowering the risk of heart disease.

Which one is better for weight loss?

Dietary fibre helps promote weight loss as it is filling while also being low in calories. And juicing contains little or no fibre, which is not good if you’re trying to lose weight.

Also, juices contain a lot of sugar which can spike your blood sugar. While blending can also raise it but the effects are more dramatic with juice. However, in both cases, you should practice precaution, particularly if weight loss is your goal. The best way to consume fruits and vegetables for weight loss is to eat them rather than drinking them.

Overall, a smoothie is better for weight loss than juice. It may alleviate your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes as well.

