Juicing for Weight Loss: THESE juices can help you to shed those extra kilograms

Weight loss is something that all of us want to do and hence we end up trying some or the other thing. If you want to lose weight, then read how juicing works and how these juices can help you to shed those extra kilograms

When it comes to weight loss, there are different types of things that we keep on trying. Right from trying different types of exercises to spending hours in the gym we've done it all. Not only exercises but be it Keto or Paleo we have done that too. And now another technique for weight loss that has gotten popular in recent time is juicing.

Juicing for weight loss is not a brand new concept and has been doing the rounds in the fitness industry for a while now. Juicing is not a liquid diet, instead there are some juices that are made of fresh juices and veggies that help you in the weight loss process. These weight loss juices not only help you lose weight but they also offer a host of other health benefits.

Read below to find out some juices that can help you with weight loss.

Carrot juice:

Carrot juice is great for weight loss, since it's not only low in calories but is filled with fibre. One glass of carrot juice can help you stay full for a longer time. It is known to increase bile secretion, which helps in burning fat and aids weight loss.

Cucumber juice:

Food items that are high in water content and low in calories help you burn more calories. One such veggie that's high in water content is cucumber. Cucumber juice has fibre, and it fills you up easily and hence can be a great meal filler. You can squeeze some lime juice and add a few mint leaves to make a refreshing drink.

Pomegranate juice:

Pomegranate juice is not only good for weight loss, but it's also great for your skin. It is rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linolenic acid - all of which, help you burn fat and boost your metabolism. It further helps you in suppressing your appetite.

Watermelon juice:

Watermelon juice is rich in amino acid arginine, which helps in burning fat. And 100 grams of watermelon has only 30 calories. It is almost 90 percent water, which makes it an excellent fruit for weight loss.

Pineapple juice:

Pineapple juice is great for belly fat. It contains an enzyme called bromelain, which is found in the juice of pineapple. It helps in metabolizing protein and burns away excess stomach fat. Bromelain works with other enzymes such as lipase to digest fats and suppress your appetite.

Orange juice:

Orange juice is a healthier, low-calorie alternative to all fizzy drinks. Orange is considered to be a negative calorie fruit which means that it contains fewer calories than what your body requires to burn it.

