Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, 5 things to know about the rare condition

When it comes to health scares, the Biebers are still having trouble getting back on track. After Hailey's stroke-like symptoms in March (which were reportedly caused by a blood clot in her brain), Justin is now the one who has been caught in the middle.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, the 28-year-old singer revealed that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left him paralysed in his face. In addition, the singer announced that tour dates would be postponed in order for him to focus on his health.

Bieber's facial paralysis was caused by a rare neurological disorder caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes herpes zoster and chicken pox. The diagnosis is the most recent in a long list of medical issues that Bieber has recently revealed he has had, including Lyme disease, Epstein Barr, and chronic anxiety.

Here are 5 things you need to know about rare facial disease.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder which is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults. The previously inactive (dormant) varicella-zoster virus is reactivated in cases of this syndrome and spreads to affect the facial nerve. The disorder is the second most common cause of atraumatic peripheral facial paralysis.

What are the causes?

The same virus that causes chickenpox causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Ramsay Hunt is triggered by high levels of stress or immunosuppression, as well as immunosuppressive drugs or other underlying conditions. The virus can lay dormant for decades in a person who has had chickenpox as a child. The virus remains in your nerves after chickenpox has healed. It could reactivate years later and can possibly affect your facial, abdomen and back nerves if this happens.

What are the symptoms?

According to researchers, getting a proper diagnosis for people with the syndrome can take a long time. The illness can have symptoms that are similar to Bell's palsy, which can also cause facial paralysis. Hearing loss, severe vertigo, and rashes or blisters on the ear or cheek are some of the other side effects. Symptoms such as headaches and vomiting are also common.

How is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome treated?

The majority of people with Ramsay Hunt recover completely, though the disease's duration varies. Patients are given anti-inflammatory and antiviral medications as treatment. However, for some, it may take longer than usual. To prevent corneal injury, they are advised to wear eye patches. For some patients, treatment may include steroid or physical therapies. In his Instagram post, Mr. Bieber also stated that he was doing facial exercises as part of his recovery.

Complications

There should be no long-term complications if Ramsay Hunt syndrome is treated within the first few days of symptoms appearing. However, if it is left untreated for a long time, it may result in permanent facial muscle weakness or hearing loss. Although the majority of patients will recover completely, a small percentage of them may experience long-term nerve damage.

To ensure that the condition is treated quickly, one should see their doctor as soon as they notice any combination of symptoms.

