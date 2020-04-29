K Pop star IU suffered from Bulimia; Here’s what you need to know about this illness

South Korean singer IU suffered from an eating disorder called bulimia. Read on to what is bulimia and how you can fight the disease.

We often think that celebs are protected from the struggles that ‘common people’ experience, but that is not true. In fact, celebs are under more pressure to maintain their ‘star’ status in the public eye. They have pressure to maintain certain body standards which often leads to eating disorders and other mental health issues. Especially in the South Korean entertainment industry where being skinny is often associated with beauty.

Many stars successfully control their weight without causing any harm to their bodies, but there are some K-pop idols who developed serious eating disorders in the process. Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, is another one of the South Korean celebs who suffered from bulimia. The singer-songwriter has been open about her struggle with bulimia for a long time. She revealed this information on Healing Camp in 2014 where she openly discussed the problem.

She talked about how she felt the pressure after her debut to become successful. She confessed, “I had bulimia… My weight decreased infinitely as I started to hate myself. I would be lethargic, and only eat and sleep.” She continued saying that she felt empty inside and would fill that void through food, that’s when the problem began. “Rather than feeling good, I always had the feeling of anxiety thinking there’s something lacking,” revealed IU.

“At that time, I ate until I threw up and I even sought treatment.” Despite the hardships, IU succeeded as an artist and today she is known as one of the top artists of the Korean industry.

If you’re someone suffering from bulimia nervosa or you know someone who is struggling with the eating disorder, here is what you need to know.

Bulimia nervosa is a serious eating disorder characterised by episodes of binge eating, followed by inappropriate methods of weight loss, such as vomiting, fasting, compulsive exercising, etc. A person suffering from this eating disorder needs physical as well as psychological support. Here is what you can do if you suffer from the condition:

1. Monitor what you’re eating to keep a check on your behavioural patterns.

2. Make realistic meal plans that allow you to regulate your eating, prevent hunger and alleviate binge eating.

3. Notice what triggers the problems and try to prevent a binge-purge cycle.

4. Try to identify the underlying causes of the problem - is it work-related, family-related?

5 Try to cope up with your feelings by talking to someone you trust.

Don’t ignore the signs and consult a professional doctor to help you overcome the health problem. Proper care, support and medication help you kick the problem to its curb.

