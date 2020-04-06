Kangana Ranaut's secret to luscious hair is Apricot oil; Check out benefits of Chuli oil

Apricot Oil: Kangana Ranaut's secret to voluminous curly tresses is Chuli Oil aka Apricot Kernel Oil. Read on to know hair, skin and health benefits of the oil.

There is a strict nation-wide 21-day lockdown in India to curb the spread of Coronavirus. And the same has led to stalling of shoots of several Bollywood projects and events of celebs. Actors and actresses are confined to their homes and making the most out of the quarantine time by indulging in fun, productive and household activities among others. A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's official team's handle shared a photo of herself with her mother. In the picture, we can see Kangana enjoying a comforting scalp massage from her mom. What caught our attention was the oil that her mother used and it was Chuli oil aka Apricot oil.

The caption read, "Today is brought to you by this incredible childhood nostalgia thanks to Kangana and her mom. PS: the oil is made from a special, Chuli, found especially in the mountains." For the unversed, Chuli oil is known as Apricot kernel oil and it is one of the best oils for your skin and hair. Speaking of Chuli oil, it is thin and odourless oil pressed from the seed or kernel of the apricot. They are loaded with nutrients such as Oleic Acids, Linoleic Acids, Alpha-Linolenic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Vitamin A, and Vitamin E among others.

Read on to know health, hair and skin benefits of the Apricot oil.

1. For hair

Apricot seed oil nourishes our scalp and makes our hair soft. Massage your hair with warm chuli oil and then wash off your hair after some time with a mild shampoo. If you have weak, dry and dull hair strands and dandruff issues, then you should definitely try this oil as it helps to strengthen and improve hair quality.

2. For skin

Apricot oil has natural emollient properties which help to moisturize the skin and alleviate inflammatory skin conditions such as rashes, psoriasis, and eczema. Apply chuli oil all over your body daily for soft and glowing skin. The oil has anti-oxidants such as caffeic acid and various catechin and the same reduces the oxidative stress from the skin, which causes wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Are you having acne or acne scars?

One can apply apricot kernel oil to the acne-prone, sore and itchy areas to reduce the inflammation and prevent the buildup of sebum in the glands. It also helps to remove acne scars.

4. Good for heart and prevents cancer

The consumption of this oil may prevent heart issues as well as certain types of cancer. One can add apricot oil in food as a salad dressing or by adding in certain recipes that go well with the nutty flavor of this oil. The oil also helps to prevent joint inflammation, stiffness, and pain.

5. Other health benefits

The oil also aids in boosting our immunity, it also facilitates wound healing. It also aids to relieve the symptoms of cold, cough, and constipation. You can use this oil during aromatherapy to clear the respiratory tract.

