From Karan Johar to Malaika, here are celebrities who’ve hopped on the black water trend

One can always count on Bollywood celebrities to catch up to the latest fitness and wellness trends in a jiffy. Well, it appears swigging black alkaline water is in vogue. Those who have embraced the trend of drinking it function on the premise that regular water fails to offer us necessary minerals. Reportedly, RO water isn’t rich in pH and can be acidic or bitter at times, hence alkaline water is perceived as a nutrient-rich alternative. Some of the major health benefits that people seek to gain from this beverage are hydration, improved kidney function and well lubricated joints.

Moreover, as it isn’t as acidic as regular water, it aids in neutralising the additional acid created by organs in the body. There are several brands that cater to people desirous of getting their hands on alkaline water. Some sell black alkaline water, while others sell special mineral water that offers a bevy of similar benefits. Today we take you through the list of celebrities who have been known to chug on this intriguing beverage.

Karan Johar

The newest entrant to join the trend on alkaline water is director and producer Karan Johar who was snapped by paparazzi holding a bottle of black alkaline water. He went on to say that it was a catching trend as everyone had black water. Furthermore, he confessed that he has it for its health benefits and that consuming it was important.

Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan

Malaika Arora was clicked stepping out of her yoga session in chic athleisure. However, what caught everyone’s eye was the bottle of eerie black liquid she was sipping from. When probed about it, she admitted that it was black alkaline water. Interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was also captured on camera as she carried black water while exiting her store in Juhu.

Shruti Haasan and Urvashi Rautela

It isn’t just Malaika, for Shruti Haasan shared a video where she was drinking a tall glass of dark water. Shruti admitted she was trying black water for the first time and that it tasted exactly like the normal water everyone else swigs. Then earlier this year, actress Urvashi Rautela who was clicked at Mumbai airport was seen carrying bottled natural-black alkaline water.

Sportspersons like Virat Kohli

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Indian skipper Virat Kohli too has a soft spot for black water. However, he has a special variant of natural-black alkaline water that he consumes. Not only is it rich in pH, but it enhances the quality of your skin and aids weight management. It is also said to have mental health benefits for it reduces depression. This variant is ideal for those who battle high blood pressure and cholesterol.

The mystery behind its cost variance from normal water

While normal bottled water can be procured at reasonable rates, this isn’t the case for black water. It is apparently much more expensive due to the fact that it is difficult to source. Reports suggest that Virat Kohli’s beverage is imported from France. This may be one of the reasons why this beverage comes at the towering price of over 600 rupees per litre. However, reports suggest that the brand of alkaline water Urvashi Rautela was drinking from has priced a litre of water at nearly Rs 3000 to Rs 4000.

Would you consider transitioning from regular water to this exciting beverage for its health benefits? Tell us!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Magic elixir: The truth of black water by experts