Karva Chauth: How to keep yourself fresh, healthy and energised while doing the Vrat?

Since married women have to keep Karva Chauth vrat during this festival, they may feel tired and have digestion problems. So, follow these tips to keep yourself energised throughout the day.

Karva Chauth is one of the most important Hindu festivals where married women fast for the long life of their husbands. They arrange for puja in the evening and then break the fast seeing the moon and their husband’s face then. Karva Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4.

But since women keep the fast for the entire day, they may look tired and exhausted at the evening occasion. And fasting can also affect our health since our body is not getting all the important nutrients for a long time. But you have to keep yourself fresh and energised to look gorgeous in your Karva Chauth evening function. So, here’s how to do that.

Karva Chauth 2020: These are the tips to keep yourself fresh during the vrat:

Lots of fruits

Include lots of fruits in the Sargi. Fruits are packed with fibre which will provide you with the feeling of satiety so that you can go for all-day without feeling powerless.

No fried foods

Avoid all fried and oily foods during your fasting as they can cause acidity. Instead, you can have multigrain roti to keep yourself healthy. There should be light foods only in your Sargi.

No tea or coffee

It’s better to avoid tea or coffee during your Karva Chauth vrat. They have caffeine which can cause headache or acidity. So, you can have fruit juice, coconut water etc. If you really want to have a cup of tea then go for green tea or any other herbal teas to get refreshed.

Avoid sweets

Mithai or sweets are an integral part of Karva Chauth, but you have to stay away from them during your vrat. Sweets make you dehydrated and increase your hunger pangs. Instead, have dry fruits like dates, apricots, almonds, walnuts, pistachios etc.

Yoga

Do pranayama sometimes to keep the oxygen level in your body normal. It will make you relaxed, control your breathing pattern and reduce the dizziness.

Yoghurt

You can also include yoghurt in the Sargi as it will satiate your hunger and is good for the digestion process.

Lime water

To keep yourself energised for the entire day, you can try lime water with salt and sugar. It will regulate your digestion process and keep you hydrated keeping the alkaline level normal.

Breaking the fast

First, have one glass of fresh water or juice to break your fast. Then have lots of protein-rich foods and avoid sugary ones. Don’t forget to have lots of water before hitting your bed at night.

