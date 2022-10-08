Karwa Chauth 2022: Are there any health benefits of the fast?

Karwa Chauth or Karak Chaturthi is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals where married Hindu women fast for the long lives, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. The fast is observed for a complete day without food or even water. Although the Karwa Chauth fast is observed by married women as a religious activity particularly to honor Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha, does the Karwa Chauth fast deliver any health benefits? Turns out, it does. Right from the Karwa Chauth 2022 date to the benefits of the Karwa Chauth fast, find out all you must know about Karwa Chauth 2022.

Karwa Chauth 2022

Predominantly, famous among Hindu and Punjabi communities of India Karwa Chauth is one the most celebrated festivals in India. Married women in Northern and Western India observe a fast for the entire day in order to pray for the long life, security, and prosperity of their husbands. The fasts are broken only after sighting the moon at night. According to the Hindu Calender, Karwa Chauth fasts are observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. Accordingly, in 2022, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, 2022. When it comes to the Karwa Chauth 2022 date, there seems to be confusion every year because the dates vary according to the Hindu calendar. This year, according to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious festival will be observed on the evening of October 13, 2022. Karwa Chauth 2022 date

In 2022, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13, 2022 Karwa Chauth 2022 Chaturthi Tithi The Chaturthi Tithi begins from 1:59 AM on October 13, 2022, and will last until 3:08 AM on October 14, 2022. Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja timing The main puja of Karwa Chauth this year should be done between 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13, 2022 Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise The expected moon rise time is 8:09 PM on October 13, 2022. However, whether strongly affects the timings in different locations of India. Karwa Chauth Fast Rituals

The festivities of the day begin even before sunrise. Married women who observe the fast wake up even before sunrise and eat special food known as sargi. Although different communities of India have different rituals, typically the food items for sargi include fruits, feni, coconut, or other sargi food items but before sunrise. After eating the sargi the women are supposed to fast for a day until they sight the moon. As soon as the moon is sighted women perform the Karwa Chauth puja and listen to Karwa Chauth Katha along with other Karwa Chauth rituals. Karwa Chauth Fast Health Impact

Contrary to popular opinion, Karwa Chauth Fast is not only auspicious for spiritual and religious reasons but offers a unique set of health advantages as well. When observed in a healthy manner, the Karwa Chauth fast provides the body with a chance to detox. Not just that, it is a chance to shed toxins in a healthy way which leads to a more energetic feeling. Other benefits of this auspicious fast include improvement of immunity, and the ability to prevent disease. Fasting as a whole is a concept meant to help the body by facilitating the likelihood of recycling old cells to promote better cell functioning. After all, cells are the building blocks of the body. Healthy cells make a healthy body. Although the fast of Karwa Chauth is pretty strict and observed by refraining the intake of food and water until the moon sighting, it offers plenty of mental and physical health benefits.

The physical and mental benefits of Karwa Chauth Fast

Improves Immunity Research shows that in order to promote healthier aging the improvement and protection of the immune system are crucial. Fasting when planned properly, can be proven as one of the factors that work to boost immunity. It works by killing old or damaged cells and works to regenerate new immunity cells. Thereby fasting works to improve the autoimmune system and helps in avoiding certain diseases. Planned fasts are the perfect way to consciously starve the body to promote the recycling of several immune cells particularly damaged. Lowers blood sugar levels Another benefit of fasting is that it works to improve blood sugar levels. When planned well the karwa chauth fast can help people at risk for diabetes. Consciously not eating for a long duration can lead to boosting insulin sensitivity which promotes insulin resistance and facilitates the transport of glucose from the bloodstream to the cells in a more efficient manner. In addition to that, fasting has a certain blood-sugar-lowering impact which works to prevent any spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. However, it is important to understand fasting might affect blood sugar levels differently for different people and genders. Also, if you have a pre-existing condition like diabetes, it is wise to discuss it with your healthcare provider before fasting for long hours. Boosts digestion Fasting works wonders to benefit anyone suffering from acidity or bloating which makes it an excellent tool to boost digestion. Even people who have irritable gut syndrome can achieve benefits from fasting. Fasting works to reset the digestive system and gives a break to your gut. In fact, it works to boost gut-friendly bacteria or probiotic bacteria which boosts digestion. Research shows short-term fasts can deliver a number of positive effects on the gut. Improves cognitive function and focus According to the evolutionary perspective, not consuming food for an extended period of time helps our brain stay in survival mode. Hunger actually activates the survival mechanism of the body which increases alertness and focus. Therefore fasting helps in the improvement of cognitive function. In addition to that, fasting works to release neurotrophic factors and adrenaline which lead to more focused and alert behavior. Reduces stress Studies reveal that fasting in this case the Karwa Chauth fast can help in relieving stress. Fasting works to reset the eating schedule which works to regulate consumption. This not only benefits the gut but also influences how we think. Fasting can be an important tool to manage emotional eating. Furthermore, it helps in the proper scheduling of further meals. Not just that, fasting helps in the maintenance of the cortisol hormone which helps in the regulation of the body’s response to stress. The stabilization of cortisol by the adrenal glands works to reduce overall stress. Prevents mental illnesses Studies have shown that dietary interventions like fast effectively work to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Not just that, it even leads to the management of fatigue. In addition to that, fasting works to boost cognitive function which helps in the prevention of mental illnesses.

How to observe the Karwa Chauth Fast to maximize its health benefits? Although the Karwa Chauth fast has multiple benefits if not planned well, it can prove to be difficult, that is precisely why here is a guide to observing the Karwa Chauth fast while maximizing its health benefits What to eat for Sargi? - (The early morning meal before sunrise)

People usually go for plenty of fruits, and beverages of their choice like tea or coffee. Along with that people make a wide variety of sweets, paranthas, and several other dishes. However, to maximize the benefits of the Karvachauth fast it is advised to avoid the consumption of fruits and food items all at once. Make sure there is a proper gap between fruits that are easy to digest and heavy-to-digest foods, like dairy, sugar, and even grains. A lot of people make the mistake of overeating to feel full throughout the day which defeats the very purpose of the fast. Fruits: The best way to promote a healthier Karwa Chauth fast is by eating more fruits early in the morning. Try and consume more seasonal fruits to attain the most nourishment.

Dried fruits: Along with fruits, it is highly recommended to consume soaked dried fruits including almonds, dates, apricots, raisins, and even figs. Remember to soak them in water before you sleep. If you want the first meal to be more filling, you must go for fruits like chikoos, bananas, apples, pears, and pineapple.

Smoothie: In fact, you can also prepare a fruit smoothie with fruits of your choice and a few soaked dates along with other spices to enhance flavor and nutritional value like cinnamon powder, and cardamom powder. You can even go for ripened papaya or grapes.

Coconut water: Another amazing and healthful option is coconut water. You can even consume the tender coconut derived from a green coconut. Not only it will calm your gut, but it is also very filling. Also, it requires no extra effort. How to break the fast the healthy way?

People usually go for beverages of their choice which include juices, tea, or coffee. However, breaking your fast with tea or coffee can be harmful. Since they are acidic in nature, it might disrupt the pH balance. Also, packaged fruit juices are not the best alternative as they are filled with depleted nutrients along with artificial colors, taste enhancers, added sugar, and plenty of preservatives. Drink a glass of water slowly: Steer clear of these unhealthy options and go for a glass of water and make sure you drink it slowly. Try and go for a glass of room-temperature water.

Homemade fruit juice: After a few minutes, you must consume a glass of homemade fruit juice. You can go for grapes, pomegranates, pineapple, sweet lime, or orange. Try to avoid any salt, or sugar for maximum nutritional value.

Other alternatives: Apart from fruit juices you can go for coconut water or a glass of seasonal vegetable juice. What to eat post-Karwachauth fast?

People usually go for high-calorie meals which they feast on after the fast point of view. In fact, it is very natural for couples to cook lavish meals or go to their favorite restaurants for an enormous dinner. However, this is not the healthiest way to break the fast. This sends the body into digestive stress. The body is overburdened with heavy food which dies the exact opposite of helping. Here is a list of food items you must eat for your dinner to make sure you make the most of your Karwa Chauth fast for your physical fitness. Dried fruit laddus : Add jaggery instead of white sugar to avoid any unhealthy fats. Dry fruits are full of healthy fats that will give you a dose of energy and help you end your fast on a happy note. You can also go for fun recipes like chocolate laddus.

: Add jaggery instead of white sugar to avoid any unhealthy fats. Dry fruits are full of healthy fats that will give you a dose of energy and help you end your fast on a happy note. You can also go for fun recipes like chocolate laddus. Grain-free dinne r: It is wise to end your fast in a healthful way by avoiding grains and going for healthy options like vegetable salads, soups, or vegetable cutlets.

r: It is wise to end your fast in a healthful way by avoiding grains and going for healthy options like vegetable salads, soups, or vegetable cutlets. Khichadi: You can also go for a traditional khichadi recipe which is a light meal but still filling.