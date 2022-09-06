Kashmiri Kahwah: A magic potion to relish for weight loss and immunity

A Kashmiri delicacy, the Kahwah, is a heartwarming beverage that beautifully resonates with the power of Indian spices. The mesmerising aroma, delicious taste, eye-pleasing colour & numerous health benefits of Kashmiri Kahwah makes this tea stand out in the world of beverages. This well-balanced tea is a treasure trove of various health benefits, affirm Sanshrita Dhaddha and Aishwarya Baid, Founders of Isvara as they offer us insight into this concoction.

Ultimate Immunity booster

It is a delicious concoction of green tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and rose petals with a pinch of saffron strands that strengthens your body from the inside. It also helps cure cough, cold & flu and is known to keep the body healthy & warm in adverse weather conditions.

Aids weight loss

If you’re looking for a weight loss tea that actually works, this is the tea you must try! The polyphenol in green tea aids in boosting levels of fat oxidation and helps your body break down food more easily. Additionally, the spices improve the good cholesterol to bad cholesterol ratio which significantly lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease & promotes healthy loss of weight.

Improves digestion and gut health

One cup of Kahwah every day is known to improve your gut health & cleanse your digestive tract. It is rich in antioxidants and also known to improve digestive problems like constipation. The Kahwah is an age-old remedy proven to cure stomach issues & improve digestive health overall.

Keeps your anxiety and stress at bay

It is the quickest, most effective, and all-natural remedy to scare away stress. Starting your morning with a warm cup of this beverage is all you need to feel rejuvenated and relaxed. Find a corner in your house, manifest good health & sip this tea regularly for a month or two to experience the difference it makes.

Gives radiant and glowing skin

Each ingredient in Kashmiri Kahwah offers various health benefits making this beverage a favourite amongst tea lovers. Saffron in Kashmiri Kahwah helps the skin to heal and increases cell production. Regular consumption of Kashmiri Kahwah can help you achieve that extra glow your skin craves.

The Kashmiri Kahwah is the perfect brew to enjoy every day, it is sure to teleport you to the beautiful snow-clad mountains of Kashmir and with every sip one encounters the age-old culture of this breathtakingly beautiful place.

Also Read: 4 Fun Indian wedding games to spice up your big day