Keep an eye out for THESE symptoms of low blood pressure

When a person consistently has less than 90/60 blood pressure, he is said to have hypotension or low blood pressure. Symptoms of low blood pressure include lightheadedness, dizziness, fainting, etc. Here are some more symptoms to notice.

Low blood pressure is also known as Hypotension. A person is said to have low blood pressure when the upper number, which depicts the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats is less than 90 millilitres of mercury. While the lower number, which shows the pressure in the arteries when the heart rests is less than 60 millilitres of mercury.

While having a low blood pressure might be preferred by some people, having an abnormally low blood pressure can cause health problems. Here are some symptoms that one should notice of low blood pressure.

Nausea

When you feel discomfort in the stomach and feel the urge to vomit, it can be nausea, which can be a symptom of low blood pressure.

Fatigue

Fatigue can be a sign of low blood pressure. Fatigue is when a person feels tired very frequently and always feels low on energy. They might feel the need to sleep between activities.

Dizziness

Dizziness is a common symptom of low blood pressure. If you feel dizzy as soon as you get up or while walking, it might be a symptom of low blood pressure. You might feel as if the house is spinning or everything is moving around you.

Depression

You may feel depressed when there is a sudden drop in your blood pressure. You might feel low and sad for no reason and lose interest in everything.

Blurred vision

If you feel that you are unable to focus on things around you and cannot see the fine details clearly, it might be due to low blood pressure.

