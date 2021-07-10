Keep your health in check with these 7 products that will help enhance your immunity

The past year and the current scenario has made us all a lot paranoid about our health and well-being. As humans, we cannot stay at home all our lives and hence, before we step out we need to ensure that we have a high immunity. Most of us have already gotten our vaccine shots, but even then we are not 100 percent safe from the deadly virus. In order, to keep ourselves safe and healthy we must continue to wear our masks and keep our immunity in check. Here, we have curated a list of products that are natural, organic and totally safe. These products will help enhance your immunity so that you can look after yourself and the others around you.

Carbamide Forte Immunity Booster Gummies

These orange and strawberry flavoured gummies are suitable for men, women and children. These help strengthen the protective barrier and support it in the fight against microorganisms and viruses. It is enriched with vitamin C that additionally protects cells from oxidative damage. As an antioxidant, it helps neutralize free radicals in your body. It also contains zinc and Vitamin D that have a strong role in making your inner immunity stronger.

Price: Rs.499

NanoVeda Immune Vegan Oral Strips

These immune strips contain scientifically proven ingredients that are proven to be efficacious and safe, and they reach the bloodstream directly. It is transported easily around the body and is utilised efficiently by the cells of the body. The potent antioxidant fights free radicals that damage cells, tissues, and support growth, development and repair of body tissues to support optimal health.

Price: Rs.898

Herbalvilla Immunity Booster

These immunity tablets are formulated with a unique mixture of 14 herbs and ayurvedic medicines. It includes tulsi that has a lot of antioxidants and micronutrients, which helps your immune system, and giloy which is a universal herb that helps boost immunity and is a powerhouse of antioxidants.

Price: Rs.349

Azafran Actives Gooseberry (Amla)

These gooseberry tablets are power packed with vitamin C to support robust immune response and resistance. Gooseberry has strong antioxidant properties while offering fast absorption and action. It also supports easy digestion, has a pleasant taste and increases hydration with every consumption.

Price: Rs.349

NanoVeda Vegan Oral Iron Strips

Iron is used by the body in the production of red blood cells that transport oxygen throughout the body. These strips significantly improve the absorption of iron into the body and can reduce the risk of anaemia. The immune defences are improved with the absorption of iron. In addition, zinc in combination with Iron also increases hemoglobin levels better than iron alone.

Price: Rs.998

Vitro Immunity Booster Juice

This juice is made from an immune booster formula that develops immunity against air pollution and seasonal diseases. Enriched with natural herbs like giloy and ashwagandha it helps in raising the efficiency of WBC (white blood cells) and builds up the body's own immune system.

Price: Rs.295

NanoVeda Curcumin Vegan Oral Strips

These immune strips are enriched with curcumin. Curcumin’s ability to modulate various signalling molecules have shown it to possess immune-boosting potential. It possesses antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral properties that help your immune system to ward off infections. It is the best and easiest way to support your overall health, fight against infections and improve wellbeing.

Price: Rs.898

