Kegel Exercises for Men: Here’s how to perform this exercise and its health benefits

Kegel exercise is highly beneficial for men to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. But men have to know the right techniques for it. So, these are the benefits of this exercise and how to perform it.

Earlier, Kegel exercises were considered to be only for women, but they are highly beneficial for men as well. Kegel exercises for men strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and support the bladder and bowel in them. They just have to locate the right muscles and know the right technique to get benefits of this exercise.

Your pelvic muscles get weak due to various reasons like diabetes which can create different issues associated with urination. So, these problems can be cured with Kegel exercises.

Kegel exercises for men:

How men should perform Kegel exercise?

1.To identify your pelvic floor muscles, stop urinating in midstream or tighten the muscles that prevent you from passing gas. These movements use your pelvic floor muscles.

2.Now, do the same movements to tighten your pelvic floor muscles and hold the contraction for three seconds and relax for three seconds. Then do this few times consecutively.

3.Try to focus on tightening of the muscles and don’t put pressure on your abdomen or thighs while doing the movements. And never perform the exercise holding your breath, rather breath comfortably while doing Kegel exercises. Do three sets of Kegel exercises with 10 repetitions a day.

When to do Kegel exercises?

1.Do this regularly at the same time like while you are brushing.

2.You should do another set after urinating so that the residual comes out.

3.Certain activities put a lot of pressure on your abdomen like laughing, sneezing or coughing. So, you can do a set of Kegel exercises before the activity.

If you get trouble

Some men may get problems while performing Kegel exercises, so they should definitely seek professional help or consult their doctors.

