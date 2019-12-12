Keto 2.0 Diet: Here's EVERYTHING that you should know about this diet

Keto diet has become quite popular with time, but not everyone is able to follow that diet. Hence, to ease the process- the new Keto 2.0 diet is here. Read below to find out more about it.

When it comes to following a diet, there's one diet that everyone is been raving about, and that is the famous keto diet. Be it celebs, fitness enthusiasts or people like you and I, we all have been obsessing over this diet for a while now. Keto undoubtedly has become the most popular diet for health-conscious people. This is because of its healthy eating pattern, which focuses on a low-carb high-fat diet.

However, the diet is very subjective, since not everyone can follow it and it works for some, doesn't work for many. There are several benefits of a keto diet and a few ill effects too. And for the convenience of the people, the new Keto 2.0 diet is here. It is introduced it avoid the lapses in the original keto diet. In the original keto diet, the food was only divided between carbs, proteins, and fibre. But this new 2.0 version is different.

Here's everything you should know about Keto 2.0

Unlike the original keto diet, the new Keto 2.0 diet focuses mostly on making the diet regime more flexible, making it more sustainable and easy for everyone to follow.

Keto focused on consuming high-fat products, which was not good in the long run. But Keto 2.0 suggests sourcing unsaturated fats, which can be derived from plant-based foods like avocado, olive oil, nuts, seeds. Whereas animal-based food can also be replaced with salmon, which has a good amount of omega 3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats. This helps in managing the LDL levels as well as maintain a healthy heart.

Keto 2.0, focuses more on plant-based foods such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, cauliflower, mushroom, etc. These foods are also high in fibre, which makes this keto 2.0 perfect for health and sustainable too. To conclude, Keto 2.0 will be easier for the body and will be easy to follow as well.

ALSO READ: Keto Diet: 10 Vegetables you can add in your diet

ALSO READ: Keto Snacks: 5 Yummy snacks that help in the weight loss

ALSO READ: Keto Diet: Check out the 7 easy breakfast options

Credits :TOI

Read More