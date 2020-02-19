Keto Diet: 4 Biggest myths of the diet DEBUNKED by Ranveer Allahbadia

Keto Diet: Along with what it is and how to go about it, there is a lot of misinformation associated with it as well. Today we have debunked a few biggest myths.

Ketogenic aka Keto diet has been getting a lot of momentum of late and it is quite widely followed by weight watchers. However, there are a lot of myths and misinformation available on the internet which can make you take wrong decisions related to this diet. While talking to Pinkvilla, Beer Biceps fame Ranveer Allahabadia opened up on the biggest myths associated to it.

Ranveer, who runs a lifestyle YouTube channel, said that personally he is not a fan of following Keto all the time, he follows it only when he wants to get ripped for a photo shoot or something. He recommends the same for those who want to lose fat very fast for any event. He also added how one should go for tried and tested ways first like cutting calories a bit, eating healthy, avoiding junk food and processed food among others. He also added how one should not try and restrict carb-rich foods and should go back to roots as we have been eating healthy carb-rich food items.

Read on to know which Keto myths Ranveer has debunked:

Myth 1: You can eat any type of fat when on Keto

He revealed how many people suffered from cancer and heart-related diseases after following a Ketogenic diet because their diet had refined fat. Even when on Keto which is a high fat-high-protein diet, one should always go for clean fat and protein sources. A pre-packaged fat-laden food might lead to Ketosis but it will still have detrimental effects.

Myth 2: There is no science behind the Keto diet

Keto diet followers will show a massive drop in weight initially, but case B who is following a calorie deficit diet will show a slow and steady drop in weight. He added how both work equally, the thing with Keto is that the moment you eat a carb-rich food it breaks off the person from the state of ketosis. This means you are on a strict version of eating. The calorie deficit diet is not that strict.

Myth 3: Not required to exercise when on Keto

Exercise is important. He himself used to do a lot of powerlifting when he was on the same diet. It is important to workout even if you follow any kind of diet as you will end up losing a lot of muscle mass.

Myth 4: The only benefit of the Keto diet is only weight loss

That's not right. When on Keto, you include good fats and the same have many health benefits including better skin and hair benefits.

