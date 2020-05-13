Keto Diet: 5 signs that prove you are in the state of Ketosis

Are you following Keto diet? These signs prove that you are in the state of Ketosis.

The ketogenic diet which is commonly known as Keto diet is one of the popular diets right now. It is a low-carb and high-fat diet is mostly followed by weight watchers. However, aside from weight loss, as per studies, there are other health benefits of it as well including better blood sugar levels, fight cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease among others. If you are following this diet then you are asked to drastically reduce the consumption of carbs and replace it with fat. As the reduction in carbs puts our body into a metabolic state called ketosis.

When we are in the state of ketosis, body burns fat for energy. With increased fat breakdown, there is also a reduction in insulin levels. Also, the liver starts producing high numbers of ketones to supply energy for your brain. So, how, to know whether you are in the state of ketosis or not. As per Healthline.com's article, there are several signs which can hint about the same. Read on to know about the common symptoms of ketosis.

1. Bad breath

bad breath once they reach full ketosis. The specific culprit is acetone, a ketone that exits the body in your urine and breath. Many ketogenic dieters brush their teeth several times per day or use sugar-free gum to solve the issue.

2. Fast weight loss

As per studies, Keto followers witness a major drop in weight. The reason could be a massive fat loss as stored carbs and water gets used up. After water weight, body loses fat consistently if you stick to the diet and calorie deficit.

3. Appetite Suppression

Many people experienced decreased appetite after following the keto diet. The reasons are still being investigated. However, experts believe that hunger reduction could be due to an increase in protein and veggies' intake and also the body's hunger hormones changes. The ketones may also affect your brain to reduce appetite.

4. Better focus and more energy

Many people initially experience keto flu i.e. they feel sick, experience fatigue, and brain fog by following a low-carb diet. However, long-term ketogenic dieters reported that they experience better focus and more energy. The same could be due to stabilized blood sugar levels and lesser carbs in the body.

5. Digestion issues

Major changes in diet happen when we follow the Keto diet so digestion such as constipation and diarrhea happens in the beginning. However, it mostly gets subsided after the transition period. Also, be mindful of foods as chances of nutrient deficiencies are also high along with digestion issues.

Note: Please consult a doctor before you start following this diet. And ask a dietician to chalk up a custom diet as per your body needs for you.

