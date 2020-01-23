Kidney Beans Health Benefits: THESE are why Rajma aids in weight loss and other health issues
Rajma aka kidney beans reminds all the Indians the popular Rajma Chawal- a heavy meal to make your tummy and soul content. But the most surprising fact about Rajma is its arrival in India; it's not originally from this country. It is said that kidney beans were brought to India by Indian terra firma for trade in the ancient period. They are actually grown in Mexico and some parts of Central America. There are different variants of rajma like white, cream, black, red, purple, spotted, striped and mottled. These are a prime source of plant-based protein that comes with numerous health benefits. Above all, kidney beans are helpful for weight loss. yes! our favourite 'rajma chawal' can help you with weight loss as well. Along with that, kidney beans have other health benefits as well.
So, check out the health benefits of kidney beans or rajma to make the most of its benefits.
Packed with Protein
According to a study, a 100-gram serving of raw kidney beans, i.e. Rajma contains about 24 grams of protein. Kidney beans, when paired up with rice, becomes a potential protein meal. But Kidney beans are abundantly loaded with protein phaseolin, which may cause allergic reactions in some people. So, remember this before having kidney beans if you are prone to food allergies.
Helpful for digestion
Kidney beans are rich in fibre. Fibre helps to promote good digestive health and bowel regularity. So, for constipation and indigestion, kidney beans can be a real lifesaver for you. But do not over consume it, as then you may have gas or flatulence problems. So, always maintain the portions.
Good for diabetic people
A decent portion of kidney beans is a good source of carbs. These carbs are considered the good ones, also known as 'slow-release carbohydrate'. They delay the digestion process to aid in the slow release of sugars in the blood. Apart from that, kidney beans have a very low glycaemic index, which makes it an ideal food for diabetic people.
Great source of minerals
Kidney beans are high in blood building iron, phosphorous, which plays a major role in making the bones and teeth stronger. And vitamin K in it helps to protect the nervous system from getting damaged by the free radicals.
Regulates cholesterol levels
Kidney beans, packed with soluble fibre, attracts water to turn them into a gel during digestion. As we know that soluble fibre is helpful for the digestion process; it is also effective for unhealthy cholesterol.
Aids in weight loss
Rajma has high proteins and fibres contents and both of them induce a sense of fuller. If you feel full that would eventually result in weight loss. The kidney beans are also high in resistant starch, which is the key property in it for weight management.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.
