Kimchi: Here's why you should add this popular Korean dish to your diet

Kimchi lovers know how delectable this dish is but are you aware of the health benefits of Kimchi? For the unversed, it is a traditional Korean dish and is made with salted, fermented vegetables. It typically contains cabbage and seasonings like sugar, salt, onions, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers. Aside from cabbage, one can also add veggies such as radish, celery, carrot, cucumber, spinach, beets, and bamboo shoots among others.

Usually, it is eaten after the dish is properly fermented for a few days or a few weeks, however, you can also eat it fresh after preparation. If you are a spicy food lover then you should include this in the diet. Also, many health enthusiasts must be aware that they are one of the best sources of probiotics (health-boosting bacteria) and thus aiding for better gut health.

But aside from helping to get a better stomach, this dish offers other numerous health benefits:

1. Packed with several nutrients

Kimchi is packed with several vital micro and macronutrients such as protein, fat, fiber, Vitamin B6, C, K, Folate, iron, niacin, and riboflavin.

2. Might boost your immune health

As Kimchi carries digestive benefits, the same indirectly helps to boost the immune system. For the unversed 70% of immunity comes from our gut. So, if your gut is in good shape, your immune system will function optimally. As per certain studies, a strain of Lactobacillus which is found in kimchi may boost your immune system.

3. It may help lower your cholesterol and heart health

As several studies, people who eat kimchi regularly have lower levels of "bad" (LDL) cholesterol. However, scientists aren’t sure which ingredients in kimchi are responsible for the same. And healthy cholesterol can indirectly help to keep our heart healthy as well. Also, antioxidant contents help stabilize damaged cells that can accelerate the disease process. In short, Kimchi may lower your risk of heart disease by reducing inflammation, suppressing fat growth, and reducing cholesterol levels

5. It may help with inflammation

Excess or chronic inflammation is not good for our health at all, and probiotics are anti-inflammatory in nature which means they help to fight with free damaging cells. As per one study which was published in the Journal of Microbiology found that a specific strain of probiotic found in kimchi brought down several markers for inflammation in the gut.

6. May slow aging

Chronic inflammation is very dangerous and can also accelerate the ageing process. As per a test-tube study, human cells that were treated with kimchi demonstrated an increase in viability, which measures overall cell health.

7. May boost weight loss

Fresh, as well as, fermented kimchi is low in calories and as per a study, it may also boost weight loss by reducing body fat. Again, its unclear which properties of the dish are responsible for the weight loss. low-calorie count, high fiber content, and probiotics could be the major reasons. However, don't abuse it by overeating for weight loss.

Check out the recipe of Kimchi right below:

