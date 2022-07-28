Know about the trending Japanese Natto that strengthens your immune system and bones

Natto is most frequently consumed in Japan, but thanks to its health advantages, it is progressively making its way into markets in other western nations. From nourishing the gut to enhancing the immune system, natto has many advantages. This traditional Japanese meal has a strong flavour, a slimy texture, and an odd smell; therefore, it is thought to be an absolute classic. In addition to its potential benefits for the digestive system, natto is regarded as a superfood for a number of other reasons.

Listed below are 4 reasons why Natto is super healthy for you.

1. It enhances digestion

Natto is well supplied with probiotics which are extremely healthy for your digestion and gut. The amount of probiotics in Natto is sufficient to help you avoid diarrhoea with regular use. Natto provides almost as many probiotics per gramme as you'd get in a whole serving of the majority of other probiotic-rich fortified foods.

2. It contributes to a healthy heart

Natto contains fibres and probiotics. They together contribute to reducing cholesterol levels in the body. The fermentation of Natto produces natto kinase, an enzyme that helps dissolve blood clots and keep the blood flow smooth in the body. In fact, because it has no side effects and provides a long-lasting benefit, natto may be better blood thinner than pricey blood thinners.

3. It may help in weight loss

Products made from fermented soy have been related to improved health overall and weight loss. The high content of probiotics in natto might help in weight loss, as probiotics and other supplements can prevent getting fat and it can avoid the deposition of fat mass in your body. Probiotics may reduce the calorie absorption from the food that we consume.

4. It promotes healthy bones

Bone thinning and weakening are inescapable aspects of human ageing. Bone thinning and weakening are inescapable aspects of human ageing. Fortunately, however, natto diet and bone health have a very high beneficial link. Natto contains vitamin K2 in high quantities, which is responsible for the relief of bone stiffness. Vitamin K2 is also good for boosting mineral density and prevents the development of Osteoporosis (a condition where bones become weak and brittle).

It takes some getting used to eating natto and other fermented foods. But the advantages of ingesting it frequently are obvious. The best way to eat it is cold, but if the flavour doesn't appeal to you, try mixing it with something else, like veggies.

