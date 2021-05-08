Know the dietary advisory shared by the Centre for COVID 19 patients

The Centre recently suggested a list of food items that should be included in the dietary plan of a person suffering from COVID-19 and that aid in boosting immunity. Read on to know the diet plan and the immunity-boosting food items.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sure opened our eyes wide about the importance of boosting one’s immunity to be able to fight effectively against various diseases and infections. In the second wave of this pandemic, people are succumbing to the infection. At such a time, the Centre has suggested some items that a COVID-19 patient should include their diet.

The government has suggested a general diet plan on their Twitter handle, that will help in maintaining muscle strength and energy and boost immunity. The government guideline advised eating soft foods at small intervals and to add amchoor to the food items.

The list shared by the government consists of at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables to get an adequate amount of vitamins and minerals. It also includes dark chocolate and turmeric milk. It suggests consuming at least 70 percent cocoa to help tackle anxiety during the illness. While turmeric milk helps in boosting immunity and in healing inflammation and injuries.

Have a look at the list of items that should be included in a COVID-19 patient’s diet:

Whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth are advised.

Good sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, paneer, soy, nuts and seeds.

Healthy fats like walnuts, almonds, olive oil and mustard oil.

5 servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals.

Small amounts of dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa to get rid of anxiety.

Turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity.

Eating soft foods at small intervals and adding amchoor in the food.

