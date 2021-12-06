Know what is borderline personality disorder and signs to look out for

Does the feeling of emptiness, low self-esteem, poor self-confidence, and the fear of being alone is taking over you? Do you angst about what people think of you and struggle to feel a particular way for others? If the answer is yes, there are chances that you might be suffering from a borderline personality disorder (BPD).

While most of us dismiss such feelings as part and parcel of the daily stress and anxiety, and BPD is the last thing you will think of, but the shocking fact is that it is more common than you can imagine.

Owing to the stressful lifestyle that people are following, mental health conditions like BPD are on a rise.

Here is what you might experience if you are suffering from BPD:

A feeling of emptiness.

Being alone scares you.

No confidence in self.

Struggling to maintain relationships.

Pushing people away from your life.

Severe mood swings.

Extreme emotions.

Uncontrolled and unexplained anger.

Issues with self-image.

While you may think BPD is just a situation of overwhelming emotions, it is much more serious than that. People with such conditions may become suicidal over time. They might even try to harm themselves when alone. Signs of self-harm may include cuts, burns, and frequent bruises on the face, hands, or legs. This is, often, done as punishment for something they think that haven’t been done right.

This is not all. People with BPD may end up losing people because of their aggressive nature. Due to issues with self-image and severe and constant mood swings, such people may have to suffer from loneliness. Their loved ones may not understand their mental state and may even part ways from them.

People suffering from BPD may also show unnecessary and inappropriate anger. Even the smallest of things might trigger them and they may react aggressively towards situations and people.

While the causes of BPD are unknown and unclear, certain treatments and therapies can help people with BPD. However, it is imperative to look out for early signs and seek immediate help to avoid the risk of suicide and self-harm.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Do you feel like running away from everyone? Here is what an expert wants to tell you