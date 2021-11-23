Preity G Zinta welcomes twins; Know what is surrogacy and the conditions to become a surrogate mother

Recently, Preity G Zinta took to Twitter to announce the arrival of her twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into her family through surrogacy. She showered praise and wrote a heartfelt thank you note for the doctors, nurses and the surrogate mother who has been with them in the journey.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has welcomed children into the family through surrogacy. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, many big names have taken the surrogacy route.

For those who are wondering what surrogacy is, it is a medical procedure where a surrogate mother bears a child for a couple. Couples who are suffering from infertility, or women who don’t want to give birth may opt for this procedure. Surrogacy is of two types – traditional and gestational.

In traditional surrogacy, a surrogate mother’s eggs are fertilised with a man’s sperm. In this case, the surrogate mother is the biological mother of the child. While in gestational surrogacy, the surrogate mother’s uterus is used for transplanting the fertilised eggs through IVF. In this case, the surrogate mother is not genetically related to the child.

What does the law say?

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 bans commercial surrogacy in India and it defines surrogacy as a practise where a woman gives birth to a child for an intending couple.

A surrogate mother has to be:

A married woman with a child.

Between 25 and 35 years of age.

A close relative of the intending couple.

Physically and psychologically fit.

A point to note is that a woman can undergo surrogacy only once in her life, provided she has all the relevant certificates and documents deeming her fit for the practice.

The couple who opts for surrogacy has to make sure to provide the surrogate mother with financial help so that she can take proper care of herself during pregnancy. A surrogate mother has no right over the child and she has to hand the baby to the intended couple soon after birth. The couple remains to be the biological parents of the child.

