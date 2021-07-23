Know why the humid weather is bad for your skin and ways to care for it the right way

The arrival of the Monsoon embarks the climb in humidity levels even. High humidity during monsoon has its benefits as well as few detrimental effects on the skin.

To start with the brighter side, your skin feels more supple during the monsoon as there is high moisture present in the air. An increase in humidity when the monsoon begins, leads to higher perspiration, helping the skin to expel toxins out of the body easily.

But, as we know, anything in excess comes with its bag of negative impacts. Here are some negative impacts on the skin in detail:

1) Breakouts – Excess sweating can lead to clogging of pores, making skin more susceptible to having breakouts. Oily and acne-prone skin is most likely to have acne with the dawn of Monsoon.

2) Anhidrosis – Extreme humidity can lead to the closing of sweat ducts. A skin condition known as Anhidrosis occurs when a person is unable to sweat. The sweat glands are therefore unable to perform properly, leading to heat-related skin problems.

3) Heat Rash – They arise when sweat ducts are blocked leading to small red bumps which are itchy and uncomfortable. Heat rash usually fades when the skin is allowed to cool.

The most important factor is to understand your type and choose the skincare products wisely. Below is the monsoon skincare routine that you should follow for disorder free skin:

1. Cleansing - The best way to let the skin breathe in high humidity is to provide a proper cleansing routine. Choose a cleanser that will provide good pore cleansing along with a mild exfoliating effect during monsoon.

2. Toning - Using toner, just after cleansing will balance the skin pH, adding refreshing and hydrating effects even which are important when monsoon calls.

3. Moisturise - Even though high moisture is present in the atmosphere it is still very important to use a light moisturiser that will provide good hydration to the skin.

4. Protection - Lastly, sunscreen is a must in any atmosphere and monsoon is no better, which requires protecting the skin from the harmful effect of ultraviolet rays.

Summing up, a few precautions and a little care during monsoon will help your skin survive the adverse effects of the season, maintaining the health and balance required for the smooth functioning of one of the largest organs of the body!

About the author: Khushali Shah, Brillare, is a cosmetologist with more than 9 years of experience in the health and beauty industry.

Also Read: Here’s how you can get glowing skin this festival season