Kombucha Health Benefits: EVERYTHING you need to know about the fermented tea by Nutritionist, Preety Tyagi

Kombucha is a fermented tea that has been consumed for thousands of years and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Kombucha is a fermented tea that has been consumed for thousands of years. Not only does it have the same health benefits as tea — but it's also rich in beneficial Probiotic. Kombucha also contains antioxidants, can kill harmful bacteria and may help fight several diseases.

Benefits of Kombucha

It's a source of Probiotic

It's made by adding specific strains of bacteria, yeast and sugar to black or green tea, then allowing it to ferment for a week or more. During this process, bacteria and yeast form a mushroom-like film on the surface of the liquid. This is why kombucha is also known as "mushroom tea." A large number of bacteria also grow in the mixture. Although there is still no evidence for the Probiotic benefits of kombucha, it contains several species of lactic-acid bacteria which may have Probiotic function. Probiotic provides your gut with healthy bacteria. These bacteria can improve many aspects of health, including digestion, inflammation and even weight loss.

- Benefits as Green Tea

This is because green tea contains many bioactive compounds, such as polyphones, which function as powerful antioxidants in the body. Kombucha made from green tea contains many of the same plant compounds and presumably boasts some of the same benefits.

- Kombucha contains Antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that fight free radicals, reactive molecules that can damage your cells. Many scientists believe that antioxidants from foods and beverages are better for your health than antioxidant supplements. Kombucha, especially when made with green tea, appears to have antioxidant effects in your liver.

- Kombucha can help in killing bacteria

Kombucha made from black or green tea appears to have strong antibacterial properties, particularly against infection-causing bacteria and Candida Yeasts.

- Kombucha reduces the risk of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the world's leading cause of death.

It is even known to be helpful in preventing Cancer. However, studies are always ongoing on this one. Mainly to say and sum it up, Kombucha is a very healthy drink, when prepared properly.

- By Ms. Preety Tyagi, Nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI

