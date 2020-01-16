Kombucha Tea: Check out the health benefits of THIS fermented tea

Life can be chaotic, but a cup of tea can always calm you down. Have you ever heard about Kombucha tea, which can provide you with the same benefits that you get from green tea? Read on to know more.

Kombucha is a fermented tea, which has been consumed for ages. It is equivalent to drinking tea and also super beneficial for our health. It is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, which provide the same benefits of green tea. Consumption of this tea can also lower the risk of heart diseases and kill the damaging bacteria. Kombucha is made by adding specific strains of bacteria, yeast and sugar to black or green tea, which is then left for fermentation for a week or more. In this process, the bacteria and yeast form a mushroom-like form on the surface of the drink; hence, it is also called Mushroom tea. Here, we have jotted down some of the health benefits of this tea. Check out them now.



It's rich in probiotics

The fermentation process of kombucha tea produces acetic acid and some other different acidic compounds along with trace levels of alcohol and gases. But during this process, numerous lactic-acid bacteria also grown in the drink, which is why it is known to have probiotic benefits.

Contains goodness equivalent to green tea

Green tea has bioactive compounds like polyphenols. This works as a powerful antioxidant in the body. Kombucha, those made from green tea, has some of the same plant compounds and benefits of green tea. It also aids in weight loss and controls sugar levels in the blood.

Kombucha is rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants fight with the free radicals and reactive molecules that are damaging for our body cells. Kombucha provides antioxidant effects in the liver and saves it from toxicity.

The tea can kill bacteria

Kombucha, during the fermentation process, produces acetic acid, which has an abundance of vinegar. Like the polyphenol compound, acetic acid is potent enough to kill damaging microorganisms, which include infection-causing bacteria and Candida yeasts.

It reduces the risk of heart disease

Any tea has the ability to protect the LDL cholesterol particles from oxidation, which causes heart disease. Kombucha is made of tea, so it contains the same amount of benefits for our heart health as tea.

Credits :Healthline

