Kriti Sanon's diet and fitness secrets will help you achieve a lean and slim look

Kriti Sanon, who is known for her slender lean figure is strict about her diet and fitness regime. If you aspire to have a figure like her, then read below to find out some of her fitness secrets.

Kriti Sanon, who debuted with Heropanti in 2014 is slowly becoming one of the top actresses in Bollywood. With films like Bareilly ki Barfi and Panipat, Kriti has proved that only talent rules in Bollywood. The lovely actress is known for fantastic acting and dancing skills, but apart from that, she is also known for her slender lean figure. Kriti has always impressed us with her toned and fit body.

She loves pilates sessions and no matter how busy here day has been, she makes sure she attends it. Known for her lean and slim figure, Kriti finds maintaining her 'ideal body' image a great challenge, for which she opts for hardcore exercises and a strict diet plan. If you are looking for some inspiration to get fit, then Kriti's fitness regime and diet plan will surely motivate you.

Read below to find out Kriti's fitness and diet secrets:

Kriti's workout and fitness regime:

When it comes to workout, Kriti loves pilates, and she combines it with weight training since that helps her stay in shape. Apart from this, she also enjoys boxing and takes it up as one of the physical activities.

Kriti has always been skinny since childhood, so instead of trying to lose weight, she has always tried to put on muscle. She does weight training 4-5 times a week and also likes doing kickboxing. Apart from these exercises, Kriti loves dancing and hence loves attending salsa classes.

Kriti Sanon's diet plan:

When it comes to following a strict diet, she believes that it's important to watch what you eat when you eat, and the gap between your meals. She starts her day by drinking a warm glass of water with honey.

For breakfast, she has two eggs, two slices of brown bread and a glass of fresh juice or protein shake. For lunch, she has two chapatis with brown rice and any vegetable or fish. For evening snacks, she sometimes takes a cup of corn with a protein shake. She has a salad with every meal for freshness and energy. Her dinners are lighter than her afternoon meals.

When it comes to avoiding certain food items, she stays away from spicy and fried food. She doesn’t stick to a particular diet plan but believes in making healthy choices on a day to day basis. Apart from this, she drinks green tea twice to flush out all the toxins.

INSTAGRAM

