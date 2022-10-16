Kukui Nut Oil: 4 Health benefits that compel you to include this in your routine

When it comes to oils and lotions in the skincare industry kukui nut oil has been gaining favour lately. It is been trending for its moisturising and skin-repairing qualities and a lot of the health benefits of this oil are coveted ones. The oil in fact comes from the nuts of a plant that is native to the Hawaiian Islands. The process is cold pressing the nuts to extract oil that hydrates the skin. The tree from which the oil is extracted is the state tree and has long been used in religious rituals. But here are some perks that explains why you ought to use kukui nut oil on a regular basis.

1. Heals dry skin and soothes eczema

Fatty acids included in this oil can help to heal the top layer of the skin that has the most sun exposure. The semi-permeable blockade created by the fatty acids helps the moistness infiltrate the epidermis while also moisturising the skin.

2. Boost hair health

Kukui nut oil is most commonly used for hair as a hydrating therapy. To enhance litheness and softness of your tresses while reducing split ends and limiting the colour product damage that’s done. Because it is non-comedogenic, it is a staple when it comes to scalp treatment like treating dandruff. It can also be applied as a moisturiser. It soothes out curls and gets rid of the tangles in your hair.

3. Excellent for alleviating eye irritation

Reports suggest that Kukui nut oil might treat eye burns and lower inflammation. Some eye medication has this oil in them, which is why it is frequently advised for dryness people experience in their eyes. Kukui nut oil appears to have a positive impact on eye protection.