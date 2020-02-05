Kylie Jenner's diet and workout secrets REVEALED

Kylie Jenner, who has hands full with her beauty brand, makes sure to workout every day and eat healthy food to maintain her perfect physique. Read on to know her fitness secrets.

Kylie Jenner, the 22-year-old beauty mogul undoubtedly has an envy-inducing body. And if you want to know how she maintains her hourglass figure, then read on. In an interview with Haper's Bazaar USA, Jenner revealed her beauty and workout secrets. When asked what is the first thing that she eats or drinks as soon as she wakes up. She said she drinks up her favorite bone broth which is a mix of lavender and lemon among others or celery juice.

About her breakfast and other meals

She revealed that she is a tea as well as a coffee drinker, however, she is trying to cut it back. Talking more about the same, she added that she loves to peach tea and coffee. Vanilla ice latte with oat milk is her jam. She also stated how she loves eating a pomegranate. For her breakfast she eats blueberries, turkey bacon and bagels among others and for lunch, she likes to have lemon chicken with vegetables or taco or steak burrito. She also likes to gorge to miso soup, sushi tuna salad, kale salad with jalapenos and croutons.

About her workout and cheat meal

Speaking of the workout, she believes in-home workout and she does not go to the gymnasium. She Googles home workout videos and does abs, lunges, and squats among others. Kylie also revealed her favourite cheat meal. Her cheat meal usually consists of a double cheeseburger with special sauce, grilled onion, fries, and coke.

How she tackles late-night craving

Kylie gave a smart hack to how one can avoid late-night cravings. We all tend to get late-night cravings and Kylie is no different, however, she tackles them like a pro. She keeps pre-sliced apple by the bed and eats it whenever she gets hunger pangs during mid-night.

