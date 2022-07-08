Learn about the glycemic index of fruits and how certain foods can affect your mood

Gut feelings are a powerful thing. They can make you feel energized, relaxed and happy — or they can leave you feeling exhausted, irritable and depressed. Gut feelings are notoriously difficult to pin down, opines Dr. Rohini Patil, a Nutritionist. She adds that they can be based on physical sensations such as hunger, or purely psychological factors like mood. Food is one of the most common triggers for gut feelings. In fact, it's such an important trigger for many people that some call it "the fifth taste." You may be surprised to learn that the food you eat can affect your mood. There are many factors that influence how you feel, and eating certain foods can have a big impact on your emotions.

Eating foods high in fat and sugar can cause a spike in blood sugar levels, which can actually make you feel worse than before you ate. Eating foods high in protein can help to keep your blood sugar balanced throughout the day, while eating foods high in fiber will help to move things along throughout the digestive system and allow you to feel full faster.

Feeling hungry is one of the most immediate feelings we experience as humans, but when we’re hungry, it doesn’t mean that we need more food — it means that our body needs fuel! When our body is deprived of adequate nutrients or calories, it shuts down and starts producing stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline (which can result in cravings), so by eating small meals throughout the day, you’ll keep your metabolism running smoothly so that it doesn’t needlessly burn calories or produce cortisol at night when it should be resting!

Thanks to a few helpful studies, fueled by consumer demand, we can now begin to piece together an explanation of how foods may impact our mental health. But you must know more about Low GI fruits.

How Low GI fruits can change the game of your lifestyle

Fruits are a great way to start the day, but they can also be one of the biggest culprits of weight gain. High-GI foods such as potatoes and grains make you feel full for longer, which is why people tend to overeat them. The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food releases its energy into your body after eating it. Foods that release their energy more slowly into your bloodstream are said to have a low GI, whereas those that release their energy quickly into your bloodstream are said to have a high GI. The higher the GI value, the faster it is digested and absorbed into the bloodstream.

Low GI fruits

Foods with a low GI score can help reduce blood sugar levels after eating, which can help reduce cravings for sugary foods and make you feel full for longer. A low GI diet can be an effective tool for weight loss and can help you stay trim by helping you feel fuller for longer between meals. Fruits like apples, pears and peaches are low GI fruits and if you eat them with an appropriate meal then it will not have any impact on your blood sugar levels. You can also enjoy these types of fruits as a snack or in between meals.

High GI fruits

Refined sugars, potatoes, rice, bananas are high GI fruits so they should be eaten with an appropriate meal. They should be avoided if you have diabetes or hypoglycemia as they can cause complications in those conditions.

