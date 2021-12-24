Learn about Omicron and Delmicron, the newest villains in the league of Covid-19 variants

While a lot of families are still coping after losing loved ones in the covid-19 pandemic, the Omicron variant raised its head and posed a deadly threat. The new variant put an end to hopes of a mask-free 2022, as there is still a need for grave caution. However, apart from Omicron, there’s been a spike in cases of Delmicron throughout the United States of America and Europe. Read on to know more about the newest villains amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Delmicron?

Delmicron is actually an amalgamation of the Delta and Omicron variants. The problematic facet is that this is said to have a much quicker rate of transmission, which is what makes it deadly. Reports reveal that it first infected people in South Africa. However, the variant is racing around the globe and has been infecting people in more than 106 countries. The Europe and US alone have faced an unexpectedly large number of Delmicron cases and its arrival in India is feared.

How Omicron varies from Delmicron

While Omicron is a vastly mutated B.1.1.529 from the SARS-CoV-2. People who have been infected with Omicron are presenting mild symptoms as compared to Delta at the moment. Another positive element is that it has caused fewer deaths than the Delta variant. On the other hand, Delmicron is a mix of Delta and Omicron, so it brings forth the worst of the two variants.

Is the vaccine effective?

While most of the world’s population has received the two shots of the covid-19 vaccine, a lot of people have been wondering whether it shall safeguard them against Omicron and Delmicron. Studies show that the new variants are a bit more adept at escaping vaccine protections, which makes them even more hazardous. This has caused nations across the world to hasten the process of providing their citizens booster shots of the Covid vaccine. However, authorities are insisting on offering the vaccine to vulnerable people before focusing on booster doses for those who are already vaccinated.

At the moment India has 236 cases of Omicron. The active cases are only at 0.23 per cent of infected citizens with the national rate of recovery steadily getting better over time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Expert tells you the symptoms of Omicron variant and the efficacy of vaccines against it