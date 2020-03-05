Lentils, Tofu, Chia Seeds: THESE food items are a great source of protein for vegetarians

Though vegetarians depend on a super healthy diet plan, they don’t get the essential amount of protein needed for our body. Generally, meat, fish, eggs are a great source of protein. So, vegetarians have to manage their protein intake and should arrange their diet plan accordingly. So, check out these 8 foods that are packed with protein to compensate for the essential protein content in your body.

Tofu

Tofu is made from soybeans which are rich in protein to provide our body with the essential amount of amino acids. Per 100 grams of tofu contain 10-19 grams of protein.

Lentils

Lentils are one of the most prime parts of Indian cuisines with different variations of cooking. Lentils are packed with protein but the red and green ones come with fibre, iron and potassium along with protein. Lentils can be consumed as dal or soup. Half cup of cooked lentils has almost 9 grams of protein.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas or Kabuli Chana are also packed with protein and can be used in different preparations. They are used as a good add-on for salads and curries. You can also make hummus with the chickpeas to have it with salads or sandwich. There are 10.7 grams of protein in 150-gram chickpeas.

Peanuts

Peanuts are highly rich in protein and good fats. Peanut butter is also a good source of protein as one tbsp of peanut butter has 8 grams of protein. Half cup of peanuts has 20.5 grams of proteins.

Almonds

Almonds are packed with protein and vitamin E and it’s super beneficial for skin and eye. In half a cup of almonds, there are 16.5 grams of proteins.

Quinoa

Quinoa is another powerful source of protein which can easily be consumed with salads, rice or vegetables.100 grams of quinoa have around 4.4 grams of proteins.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are low in calorie but high in protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. They can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, salads and veggies. Soak them in water and then add grind them before adding it to anything. One tbsp chia seeds have almost 2 grams of proteins.

Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. It also contains healthy gut bacteria and calcium. Try to avoid flavoured yoghurt as they have added sugar. Per 100 grams of Greek yoghurt has 10 grams of proteins.