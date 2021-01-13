Let the Lohri joy flow with the perfect skin glow tips shared by dermatologist Syed Nazim

This Lohri, get the festival glow on your skin and feel beautiful by following these simple ways given by dermatologist Syed Nazim.

The ancient significance of the Lohri festival is both as a winter crop season celebration and a remembrance of the Sun deity. Lohri is a special occasion celebrated especially for Sikhs, as it’s the season of warmth and happiness where people celebrate getting all dressed up usually in the ethnic attires, singing songs, with a round-about of the Lohri ‘Agni’, to eliminate the negativity with a new beginning of positivity.

Nowadays, we are surrounded by pollutants, chemicals, which reversibly affect our facial skin. To let the joy of Lohri flow with our perfect skin glow, it is important to take extra care of our skin during such times. Know how to maintain and keep your skin glow intact with the joy of Lohri.

Keep a track of your diet

Your diet plays an important role in ensuring your skin is healthy and free of acne. It is important to involve multi-vitamins such as food that is enriched with zinc, Vitamin-A, Vitamin-C & Vitamin-E, to keep your skin glowy & your body healthy, in and out.

Keep yourself hydrated

As we all are familiar with how important it is to keep ourselves hydrated, therefore winter is the season where we are most dehydrated because of the cold breeze, we barely tend to feel thirsty. This quench of thirst takes away all the moisture of the skin, making it dry. It also helps regulate body temperature which is essential to the function of cells, tissues, and organs. Drinking water also tends to provide a boost to our immune system, thus preventing you from getting sick during peak cold and flu season.

Keep your skin moisturized

Using a good winter moisturizer is the key to locking in your skin's natural moisture. A great winter facial moisturizer enhances the moisture content of your skin while improving the smoothness. Avoid going out in the sun without the application of sunscreen. Applying sunscreen is vital to protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays. The SPF present in the cream makes it a habit of using sunscreen to reduce spots, uneven skin tone, and signs of ageing.

Don’t bathe too frequently with hot water

The winter season can be tortuous on our precious skin. The dry air and drying heat in our homes causes our skin to become increasingly dry and itchy. Hot showers tend to over-dry our skin and are also considered to remove the natural oils that keep our skin healthy. Always prefer bathing with lukewarm water and use a good skin moisturizer right after to let the skin soak in good nutrients.

Try home remedies

During this time of the year, the skin starts to feel stretched and leathery, especially for those people who have dry skin. Home remedies can be an option to go for if you wish to have clear smooth skin at home. The goodness of home remedy ingredients such as honey, turmeric, milk wash, banana peel, aloe vera, lemon juice and many more which are usually available in our kitchens! An important factor to always keep in mind before laying your hands over home remedies is, to patch and test because different skin types react differently on the skin. To avoid any blemish or after use consequences, it is first advised to know your skin type and let know what suits your skin the best and what can not cause allergy or other adverse effects.

Also Read: Lohri 2021: 3 Easy home décor tips to spruce up your abode on this auspicious festival

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×