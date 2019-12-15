Libra, Cancer, Aries: THESE are the best workouts for you based on your zodiac sign

When it comes to workout, everyone should try and do workout as per their interest. And if you are unable to choose one workout for you, then read below to find out the workout you should do based on your zodiac sign.

When it comes to workouts, it's always better to take up exercises that make you happy and liberated. Since if you do workouts just for the sake of doing them, they won't be fruitful and won't benefit you much. Hence, it's important to take up exercises as per your interests. If you are someone who loves the outdoors more than indoors, then you can choose running, swimming or brisk walking, if you love to workout indoors then gyming, boxing or yoga are apt for you. And if you are still confused and don't know what to choose, then let your zodiac sign decide for you.

Read below to find out the types of exercises that you can do based on your zodiac signs. These exercises are apt for your personality and will also make you choose wisely.

Capricorn:

Capricorns are disciplined and hard-working. They love challenges, hence workouts like pilates, cross-fit and running are most suitable for them. These exercises are challenging, and one needs to be disciplined while performing these exercises, hence, they are apt for Capricorns.

Aries:

Aries are energetic and love doing workouts that give them a little affirmation. They love to gain attention, hence dancing and personal training are apt for them since they get much-needed attention while they using their energy.

Taurus:

Taureans are chilled, but they are their boss and can be a little stubborn at times. Hence they need intense exercises that also calm them down. Hence, yoga, boxing and freestyle workouts at home are apt for them.

Gemini:

Geminis are intense and love variety in life. Workouts like HIIT, circuit training and YAS-yoga and cycling are suited for them. Each of these exercises has a variety in them and are intense in their way.

Cancer:

Cancerians love to be a part of the group, and hence group workouts are the best suited for them. Being a part of running clubs, Zumba clubs and other group fitness activities is good for them.

Libra:

Librans lead a balanced life, and love affirmation and luxury while doing anything. They aim to achieve balance with whatever they do hence pilates, yoga and martial arts are for them. These workouts need balance, concentration, and are luxurious in their way.

Scorpio:

Scorpions are fierce and live life to the fullest. They are hardworking and love to set goals for themselves. Training for a marathon, taking kettlebell classes or trying some pole fitness workouts are not only challenging but also help them be themselves.

Sagittarius:

Sagis love to try new things in life and are open to taking up challenges. Workout like dance cardio, acro yoga and rock climbing are not only exciting but will also challenge their brain and body.

Pisces:

Pisces is intuitive, creative and sensitive, but they are a water sign. Workout like- swimming, hot yoga or aqua cycle is for them. These workouts will help them feel free and alive.

Aquarius:

They are the most curious, creative, and imaginative of all the signs, hence they'll enjoy exercises that'll keep them on toes. Zumba, surf set or pound are not unique, but they'll also help you burn calories without even noticing.

Leo:

Leos love to be appreciated, and complimented. They also love to be the best in the room. Team sports, kickboxing or weight lifting is best for them since they can not only show off their skills but can also be the best at what they do.

Virgo:

Virgos are meticulous and focused. Being selfless, Virgos should take up workouts where they can take care of themselves. Yoga or boot camp is perfect of them since that allows them some much needed time for themselves.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

