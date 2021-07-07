Lifestyle changes post bariatric surgery for patients with obesity

Bariatric surgery is an effective treatment option for weight loss and for long-term weight maintenance in patients with severe obesity.

Obesity is the result of excessive accumulation of fat in one’s body to the extent that it becomes harmful. This excess fat can be hazardous as it leads to various other diseases and affects the quality of life. Obesity increases the risk of many diseases such as type II diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, PCOD, joint related issues, infertility, sleep apnoea, gout, liver disease and so on.

Bariatric surgery leads to significant improvement in the associated diseases of obesity, especially type 2 diabetes. However, like any other chronic condition, the treatment of obesity also needs a multi-disciplinary approach and lifestyle modification in the long term.

A healthy diet, lifestyle modification and regular nutritional supplementation are essential for maintaining good health and being fit after bariatric surgery. Surgery helps to knock off significant weight in the first year, and patients who embrace these lifestyle changes tend to get better outcomes in terms of weight loss, weight maintenance and overall health.

Here are some lifestyle modification tips that you can follow post-bariatric surgery to have a smooth dietary transition, better recovery, positive weight loss outcomes and weight maintenance in the long term

​ Post bariatric surgery, the diet progression happens in 4 phases to allow speedy recovery and better adjustments. The four phases are as follows:

Clear liquid phase: Day 1 and 2

Full liquid phase: Day 3 to Day 15

Soft diet phase: Day 16 to Day 30

Full diet phase: After 1 month

It is important to learn healthy eating habits like eating slowly, keeping a gap between intake of solids and fluids and eating mindfully. If food is consumed too fast or in excess then it may result in vomiting, uneasiness or dumping syndrome. Bariatric nutritionist Mariam Lakdawala says that one must also focus more on protein and fibre rich foods and avoid sugars and foods rich in trans fats.

Exercise is essential after bariatric surgery. It helps to minimise muscle loss and leads to better toning. It also increases fitness levels and leads to better weight loss outcomes and prevents weight regain in future. Mobility and movement are essential Day 1 post surgery. In the first month it is advisable to take small strolls. After a month, brisk walking for 30-40 minutes can be initiated. After 3 months, patients can start with lightweight training and continue the cardio workouts. After 6 months of surgery, there is no restriction and any form of exercise can be performed.

Maintaining a good water intake is another aspect that must be paid attention to after the surgery. Inadequate water intake can result in dehydration, constipation, muscle stiffness/ cramping and fatigue. Maintaining a minimum fluid intake of 1.5- 2 litres per day is important for the body to function smoothly. Effort must be made to increase fluid intake in the long term.

Last but not the least, regular follow up with the bariatric team is the key to long term success. Patients must see their bariatric team at least once every 6 months. Support and supervision from the bariatric teams are crucial for successful outcomes after surgery.

​​About the author: Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker is a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Saifee Hospital and is the author of the book "Bariatric Recipes"

