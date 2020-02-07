Light Therapy for Acne: HERE's everything you need to know about the therapy to cure acne

Facing trouble with acne? Check out the innovative way to treat it in a painless manner right below

Light therapy is a new and innovative way of treating acne, which is quite in trend right now. Dermatologists are using this method to treat any type of skin inflammation, eruptions and acne. Light therapy, aka phototherapy, has been found by the American Academy of Dermatology who has also seen this therapy as an effective way of curing acne problem. In this therapy, your skin is exposed to light for a prescribed amount of time to cure the affected areas. Acne is caused by the P. acnes bacteria creating inflammation in the skin with the dirt, dust and oil. Specific wavelengths of light can kill this bacteria as it's highly sensitive to the light. On top of that, this specific light can also regulate your sebum production closing the open pores.

Types of lights for the therapy

For Light Therapy, doctors use blue and red lights only using them individually and sometimes together. Blue light cures the acne already erupted on the skin reducing the inflammation. Continuous use of this light promotes clear and healthy skin. Red light can reach much deeper in the skin than the blue light. Blue light kills the bacteria and red light regulates the molecules that cause inflammation and acne. Red light is also known to reduce signs of ageing reviving cell functions.

Benefits of Red Light

Boosts cell metabolism

Improves collagen production reducing signs of ageing

Improves blood circulation

Combats acne and scars

Benefits of Blue Light

Primely treats cystic acne

Cures sun damage and removes sunspots

Fades blemishes

Side effects of Light Therapy

Redness

Dry skin

Swelling

Rash

Peeled skin

Dark spots

Who should not take Light Therapy?

Having antibiotics

Having sensitivity to light

Pregnant or breastfeeding

Allergic to Alpha Lipoic Acid

Suffering from epilepsy or cancer

Caution

Light Therapy is 100 percent natural. But it should be done under the strict guidance of a dermatologist. Talk to your doctor properly before heading towards the therapy.

