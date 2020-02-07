Light Therapy for Acne: HERE's everything you need to know about the therapy to cure acne
Light therapy is a new and innovative way of treating acne, which is quite in trend right now. Dermatologists are using this method to treat any type of skin inflammation, eruptions and acne. Light therapy, aka phototherapy, has been found by the American Academy of Dermatology who has also seen this therapy as an effective way of curing acne problem. In this therapy, your skin is exposed to light for a prescribed amount of time to cure the affected areas. Acne is caused by the P. acnes bacteria creating inflammation in the skin with the dirt, dust and oil. Specific wavelengths of light can kill this bacteria as it's highly sensitive to the light. On top of that, this specific light can also regulate your sebum production closing the open pores.
Types of lights for the therapy
For Light Therapy, doctors use blue and red lights only using them individually and sometimes together. Blue light cures the acne already erupted on the skin reducing the inflammation. Continuous use of this light promotes clear and healthy skin. Red light can reach much deeper in the skin than the blue light. Blue light kills the bacteria and red light regulates the molecules that cause inflammation and acne. Red light is also known to reduce signs of ageing reviving cell functions.
Benefits of Red Light
Boosts cell metabolism
Improves collagen production reducing signs of ageing
Improves blood circulation
Combats acne and scars
Benefits of Blue Light
Primely treats cystic acne
Cures sun damage and removes sunspots
Fades blemishes
Side effects of Light Therapy
Redness
Dry skin
Swelling
Rash
Peeled skin
Dark spots
Who should not take Light Therapy?
Having antibiotics
Having sensitivity to light
Pregnant or breastfeeding
Allergic to Alpha Lipoic Acid
Suffering from epilepsy or cancer
Caution
Light Therapy is 100 percent natural. But it should be done under the strict guidance of a dermatologist. Talk to your doctor properly before heading towards the therapy.
