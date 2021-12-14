Looking back on the worst fitness trends of 2021

2021 was officially the year when many sought to reclaim power over their wellness in a post-pandemic world. While some ventured out of their homes and opted for outdoor workouts, others found joy in virtual training sessions. However, this year also gave rise to some bizarre fitness trends that did more harm than good. Take a quick look at some of the worst fitness trends the world saw in 2021.

Alcohol meets exercise

You may have heard of goat yoga or even spin class, but this particular trend involves drinking your choice of wine while working out. Some chugged on beer in the middle or a marathon, while others sipped on wine in the middle of their Zumba class. As alcohol can make you tipsy, consuming it while working out in public spaces can put your life at risk in addition to endangering the lives of others. It can also cause dehydration, so choose to hydrate yourself with a healthy dose of water instead.

If your heart is set on wine, then simply head home and indulge yourself with a glass of mead after your energetic workout.

Blindly copying celebrity workouts

Whether you fancy having abs like Hrithik Roshan or Bradley Cooper, copying their extreme exercise routine may not get you there. As every body has its own unique requirements, you need to factor in your own weight, lifestyle, stress levels and food intake before choosing a workout routine. While getting impressed by the lean body and toned abs of a celebrity is natural, you must exercise caution when planning your workout. Lifting excessive weights or going on a strict celebrity-inspired diet can lead to disastrous consequences.

Using waist training devices

Due to conventional beauty standards being toxic in most cases, people aspire to have an hour glass figure. However, the most harmful way to get your desired shape would be to try waist training devices. This is essentially a device that resembles a corset and claims to train your body to retain less fat. Far from resulting in weight loss, using these for extended periods can cause you acid reflux and lasting organ damage.

Fat burners or weight loss pills

Whether it is your gym trainer or a friend of yours who has recommended a fat cutter or pills to promote weight loss, you must refrain from consuming them. Some of these medications can have major side effects that can cause irreversible damage to your body.

While it may be tempting to experiment with shortcuts to a toned body, the efforts could be counterproductive at times. Hence, consistency is key, because you may not get the body you wish for at once, but you certainly will with the aid of a steady and healthy workout plan.

